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Berkeley Heights

📅 Holiday weekend & toy drive in Berkeley Heights

8 days ago
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📅 Holiday weekend in Berkeley Heights: Dec 4–5

The Berkeley Heights Recreation Commission is planning a full weekend of holiday fun on Friday, December 4 and Saturday, December 5.

Events include:

  • Annual Santa Visit – photos with Santa, wagon rides, hot cocoa, and more
  • Winter Walk on Saturday, December 5
  • Annual Tree Lighting following the Winter Walk

You can also join in the giving:

  • Donate unwrapped toys for local children through December 10
  • Kids can send a letter to Santa by December 10 to receive a special response

Volunteers are needed to help these events run smoothly. Sign up online using the volunteer link provided by the Recreation Commission.

More Info: November 2026 'Happening in the Heights' Newslette...

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