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Berkeley Heights
📅 Holiday weekend & toy drive in Berkeley Heights
8 days ago
📅 Holiday weekend in Berkeley Heights: Dec 4–5
The Berkeley Heights Recreation Commission is planning a full weekend of holiday fun on Friday, December 4 and Saturday, December 5.
Events include:
- Annual Santa Visit – photos with Santa, wagon rides, hot cocoa, and more
- Winter Walk on Saturday, December 5
- Annual Tree Lighting following the Winter Walk
You can also join in the giving:
- Donate unwrapped toys for local children through December 10
- Kids can send a letter to Santa by December 10 to receive a special response
Volunteers are needed to help these events run smoothly. Sign up online using the volunteer link provided by the Recreation Commission.
More Info: November 2026 'Happening in the Heights' Newslette...
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