📅 Holiday weekend & toy drive in Berkeley Heights

📅 Holiday weekend in Berkeley Heights: Dec 4–5

The Berkeley Heights Recreation Commission is planning a full weekend of holiday fun on Friday, December 4 and Saturday, December 5.

Events include:

Annual Santa Visit – photos with Santa , wagon rides, hot cocoa, and more

– photos with , wagon rides, hot cocoa, and more Winter Walk on Saturday, December 5

on Annual Tree Lighting following the Winter Walk

You can also join in the giving:

Donate unwrapped toys for local children through December 10

for local children through Kids can send a letter to Santa by December 10 to receive a special response

Volunteers are needed to help these events run smoothly. Sign up online using the volunteer link provided by the Recreation Commission.