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🎁 Community Freebies in Berkeley — Useful Home Finds & More
Berkeley neighbors are giving away some very handy free items this week. If you need home basics, baby gear, or outdoor cooking help, take a look below.
FREE!! set of 10 Clear Glass Tumblers
Item: Set of 10 clear glass tumblers
Condition: Tempered, lead‑free glass; described as super durable and great for kids; stack easily
Location: Thousand Oaks-Berkeley, Berkeley, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice matching set of everyday drinking glasses. Good if you’re setting up a new kitchen or replacing mismatched cups.
White canvas blackout curtains
Item: Pair of white IKEA blackout canvas curtains with grommet tops
Condition: Used; can be hung as regular curtains or used as a closet cover (as shown in the photo)
Location: Bordertown, Berkeley, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Good if you need to block light in a bedroom or cover open storage.
Contact: Please call or text Laurie at 817-891-7075 to arrange pickup.
Outdoor Gas Grill with Propane Tank
Item: Stainless steel outdoor gas grill with side shelves and propane tank included
Condition: Used; details not specified, but comes with tank
Location: Elmwood, Berkeley, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Perfect for backyard grilling. You’ll need a truck or van to pick this up due to size.
Rowenta Iron No Steam
Item: Rowenta iron (steam function not usable)
Condition: Iron heats and works, but water leaks, so you cannot use the steam feature
Location: SW Berkeley (Dwight-Ashby), Berkeley, CA — pickup in SW Berkeley
Source: nextdoor.com
Good if you just need a basic dry iron and don’t care about steam. The poster mentions they paid $6 at Goodwill and would appreciate a couple of dollars if you’d like to pass it on, but it’s listed as free.
Spa Pump Controller x2
Item: Two spa pump heater/controllers (one in original box)
Condition: Both described as in good condition
Location: 1520 10th St, Berkeley, CA (Ocean View) — at the curb, will be removed when gone
Source: nextdoor.com
If you work on spas or need parts, these could be very useful. Curbside makes for easy grab-and-go.
Nice Futon (Albany)
Item: Sturdy wooden futon with thick mattress
Condition: Described as nice, sturdy, very solid, and a bit heavy
Location: Albany, Alameda County, CA (near Berkeley)
Source: trashnothing.com
Great if you need a guest bed or couch. You’ll need to pick it up yourself; the poster can help take it apart but cannot transport it. They may take a couple of days to reply, and they’re using a Fair Chance Policy, so they’ll wait before choosing who gets it.
Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/n2Eoww9
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Baby Playpen with Mesh Sides
Item: 50" x 50" baby playpen with mesh sides
Condition: Excellent condition
Location: SW Berkeley-San Pablo Park, Berkeley, CA — porch pickup
Source: nextdoor.com
This is better as a semi-permanent play area, not a quick fold-up travel playpen. Good for keeping a baby or toddler safe in one spot at home.
Free items in Berkeley tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through and contact the poster or head to the curb spot as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.