Berkeley’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new clinics and primary care models hiring now. If you’re ready for your next step in patient care, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: BBG Ventures (for Millie clinic)

BBG Ventures (for clinic) Location: Palo Alto, CA (listed via Berkeley, on-site)

(listed via Berkeley, on-site) Type: Full-time

Pay: $28–$36/hour, about 40 hours/week

Hands-on role in a modern maternity and gynecology clinic, supporting OB/midwifery care from prenatal visits through postpartum. You’ll room patients, take vitals, assist with procedures, and get cross-trained on front desk work, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, parental leave, and more.

Employer: One Medical (an Amazon company)

(an Amazon company) Location: Berkeley, CA

Type: Full-time

Base salary: $164,700–$196,900/year

Primary care role with a mix of in-person and occasional telehealth visits, managing a broad patient panel. Comes with sign-on bonus, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, paid sabbatical, parental leave) and support for CME, malpractice coverage, and weekly learning rounds.

Employer: One Medical

Location: Berkeley, CA – University Avenue office

Type: Full-time

Base salary: $308,700–$369,000/year

Outpatient primary care for all ages (0+), with time for procedures and supervising NP/PA colleagues. Includes sign-on bonus potential, relocation assistance, full benefits, CME stipend, malpractice coverage, and paid sabbatical.

Employer: One Medical

Location: Berkeley, CA – Shattuck office

Type: Full-time

Base salary: $164,700–$175,000/year

Team-based primary care with a steady schedule and mix of acute, chronic, and wellness visits. Offers relocation assistance, full benefits, CME support, malpractice coverage, and weekly clinical rounds in a tech-forward practice.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.