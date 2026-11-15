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🏥 Berkeley Healthcare Jobs with Multiple $160K+ Openings
Berkeley’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new clinics and primary care models hiring now. If you’re ready for your next step in patient care, these local roles are worth a look.
Certified Medical Assistant – Palo Alto Clinic (Berkeley Listing)
- Employer: BBG Ventures (for Millie clinic)
- Location: Palo Alto, CA (listed via Berkeley, on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $28–$36/hour, about 40 hours/week
Hands-on role in a modern maternity and gynecology clinic, supporting OB/midwifery care from prenatal visits through postpartum. You’ll room patients, take vitals, assist with procedures, and get cross-trained on front desk work, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, parental leave, and more.
Family Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant – 4 Days Clinic / 1 Day Remote
- Employer: One Medical (an Amazon company)
- Location: Berkeley, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Base salary: $164,700–$196,900/year
Primary care role with a mix of in-person and occasional telehealth visits, managing a broad patient panel. Comes with sign-on bonus, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, paid sabbatical, parental leave) and support for CME, malpractice coverage, and weekly learning rounds.
Family Medicine Physician – 4 Days Clinic / 1 Day Remote
- Employer: One Medical
- Location: Berkeley, CA – University Avenue office
- Type: Full-time
- Base salary: $308,700–$369,000/year
Outpatient primary care for all ages (0+), with time for procedures and supervising NP/PA colleagues. Includes sign-on bonus potential, relocation assistance, full benefits, CME stipend, malpractice coverage, and paid sabbatical.
Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant – 4 Days Clinic / 1 Day Remote
- Employer: One Medical
- Location: Berkeley, CA – Shattuck office
- Type: Full-time
- Base salary: $164,700–$175,000/year
Team-based primary care with a steady schedule and mix of acute, chronic, and wellness visits. Offers relocation assistance, full benefits, CME support, malpractice coverage, and weekly clinical rounds in a tech-forward practice.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.