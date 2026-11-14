Berkeley’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on patient care to high-level specialty practice. Here are several solid openings worth a look right now.

Employer: Golden State Dermatology

Golden State Dermatology Location: Berkeley & Albany, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $500K – $800K+ (based on FTE)

Split your time between brand-new Albany space and a busy Berkeley clinic with a 30-day backlog, so your schedule fills fast. High income potential, strong support staff, in-house dermpath, Mohs surgeons in the group, income guarantee, 401(k), health benefits, PTO, CME, relocation, and malpractice with tail included.

Employer: Sutter East Bay Medical Group

Location: Berkeley, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation with income guarantee (exact amount not listed)

Join a large, award-winning multi-specialty group with a supportive Rheumatology team, diverse patient mix, and both outpatient and inpatient work. Role includes full benefits, relocation allowance, robust retirement program, and shareholder eligibility after 24 months.

Employer: IHDLab

Location: Berkeley, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour, plus bonus potential

Hands-on role doing blood draws and specimen collection while also serving as a key contact for clinics and providers. Requires Certified Phlebotomy Technician and 2–3+ years’ experience; offers health, dental, vision, 401(k), life insurance, flexible schedule, and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.