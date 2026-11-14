Berkeley has some very sweet dogs hoping to find their forever families. Here are a few who are ready for adoption right now.

Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier / Pit Bull Terrier mix

Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier / Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (about 9 weeks)

Baby (about 9 weeks) Gender: Female

Color: Black with White

Weight: About 4.3 lbs

About Shelter: Berkeley Humane

Phone: (510) 845-7735

Tiny Celia is a very young puppy with a black and white coat and a small, light frame. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready for puppy training, socialization, and lots of gentle guidance.

👉 Meet Celia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier / Pit Bull Terrier mix

Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier / Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (about 9 weeks)

Baby (about 9 weeks) Gender: Male

Color: Brown

Weight: About 3.9 lbs

About Shelter: Berkeley Humane

Phone: (510) 845-7735

Silvius is a small brown puppy with a soft coat and a very young age, perfect for a home that wants to raise a dog from the start. He’ll benefit from patient training and plenty of positive experiences.

👉 Meet Silvius and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier / Pit Bull Terrier mix

Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier / Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (about 9 weeks)

Baby (about 9 weeks) Gender: Female

Color: Black

Weight: About 3 lbs

About Shelter: Berkeley Humane

Phone: (510) 845-7735

Little Rosalind is a black-coated puppy on the smaller side of her litter. She’s at the perfect age to learn house manners, basic cues, and to bond closely with her new people.

👉 Meet Rosalind and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier / Pit Bull Terrier mix

Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier / Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (about 9 weeks)

Baby (about 9 weeks) Gender: Male

Color: Black with Tan

Weight: About 4 lbs

About Shelter: Berkeley Humane

Phone: (510) 845-7735

Corin has a striking black and tan coat and a small, growing body. Like his siblings, he’ll need a family ready for puppy energy, training, and regular vet care as he grows.

👉 Meet Corin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White

Shelter: Berkeley Animal Care Services

Phone: (510) 981-6600

Bruh is a young Chihuahua mix with a warm red-and-white coat. As a young dog, he’s likely past the tiniest puppy stage but still has plenty of energy and learning ahead.

👉 Meet Bruh and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix

American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Shelter: Berkeley Animal Care Services

Phone: (510) 981-6600

Diesel is a handsome young American Staffordshire Terrier mix with a tan-and-white coat. He’ll do best with a home ready for regular exercise, structure, and continued training.

👉 Meet Diesel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to Berkeley Humane or Berkeley Animal Care Services about these pups, or share this list with friends and neighbors in the area.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.