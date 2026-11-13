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Berkeley
Young adoptable dog Dusty available in Berkeley
10 days ago
Berkeley Animal Care Services has a 9-month-old, 45-pound dog named Dusty (A062699) available for adoption at 1 Bolivar Drive, Berkeley, CA. Staff describe Dusty as friendly, cuddly, playful with other dogs, good on long walks, and eager to learn new tricks. The shelter is open Monday–Saturday, 10am–4pm (Wednesday until 7pm) and Sunday, 11am–3pm; contact animalservices@berkeleyca.gov or (510) 981-6600 for adoption details.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Berkeley Animal Care Services
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