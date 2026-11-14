Here are some free items neighbors are offering around Berkeley and nearby Albany. If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster quickly and be ready to pick up.

Item: 2 foldable high chairs

Condition: Very good used condition

Location: West Berkeley, Berkeley, CA

Source: Nextdoor (Baby & kids)

Two matching high chairs like the one in the photo. Both fold up, so they’re easy to store in a closet or car trunk. Great if you have twins, siblings close in age, or need an extra chair for visiting kids.

The poster asks that you reply with a time you can pick them up.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Vintage wooden night stand / small cabinet

Condition: Sturdy, visible surface wear, needs refinishing

Location: West Washington, Albany, CA (near Berkeley)

Source: Nextdoor (Furniture)

Solid wood cabinet with one door and two drawers. It has some surface wear and could use refinishing, but the piece is still sturdy and in good shape. Nice project for someone who likes to sand, paint, or stain furniture.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Wilson nCode nBlade 98 tennis racket

Condition: Used, frame scuffs and worn overgrip

Location: Berkeley, CA

Source: Facebook Marketplace (Sporting Goods → Sports Equipment)

Specs from the poster:

Head size: 98 sq in

98 sq in Weight: 300 g

300 g Length: 27 in

27 in Grip size: 4 (4 1/2 in)

4 (4 1/2 in) Other: Strung, with red vibration dampener

Shows normal wear: scuffs on the top of the frame and a worn overgrip, but it’s ready to hit the courts. Free pickup in Berkeley.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: Frigidaire 22-pint dehumidifier

Condition: Good condition

Location: McGee Spaulding, Berkeley, CA

Source: Nextdoor (Appliances)

This 22-pint dehumidifier is rated to cover up to 1500 sq ft, so it could work for a small home, apartment, or a damp room like a basement. Handy for reducing moisture and helping with mold or musty smells.

The poster asks that you only reply if you’re serious and can pick it up within a day.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Babolat Pure Drive Team tennis racket

Condition: Frame in good shape, worn overgrip

Location: Berkeley, CA

Source: Facebook Marketplace (Sporting Goods → Sports Equipment)

Specs from the poster:

Head size: 100 sq in

100 sq in Weight: 300 g

300 g Grip size: 3 (4 3/8 in)

3 (4 3/8 in) Other: Strung, with vibration dampener

The overgrip is worn, but the frame is in good condition. A popular model if you want a solid all-around racket without spending money.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Free items in Berkeley tend to go quickly, so if you see something you like, message the poster right away and be ready to pick up at the time you agree on.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.