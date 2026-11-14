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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Berkeley Right Now
Here are some free items neighbors are offering around Berkeley and nearby Albany. If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster quickly and be ready to pick up.
2 Foldable High Chairs
Item: 2 foldable high chairs
Condition: Very good used condition
Location: West Berkeley, Berkeley, CA
Source: Nextdoor (Baby & kids)
Two matching high chairs like the one in the photo. Both fold up, so they’re easy to store in a closet or car trunk. Great if you have twins, siblings close in age, or need an extra chair for visiting kids.
The poster asks that you reply with a time you can pick them up.
Vintage Wooden Night Stand
Item: Vintage wooden night stand / small cabinet
Condition: Sturdy, visible surface wear, needs refinishing
Location: West Washington, Albany, CA (near Berkeley)
Source: Nextdoor (Furniture)
Solid wood cabinet with one door and two drawers. It has some surface wear and could use refinishing, but the piece is still sturdy and in good shape. Nice project for someone who likes to sand, paint, or stain furniture.
Wilson nCode nBlade 98 Tennis Racket - FREE
Item: Wilson nCode nBlade 98 tennis racket
Condition: Used, frame scuffs and worn overgrip
Location: Berkeley, CA
Source: Facebook Marketplace (Sporting Goods → Sports Equipment)
Specs from the poster:
- Head size: 98 sq in
- Weight: 300 g
- Length: 27 in
- Grip size: 4 (4 1/2 in)
- Other: Strung, with red vibration dampener
Shows normal wear: scuffs on the top of the frame and a worn overgrip, but it’s ready to hit the courts. Free pickup in Berkeley.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Frigidaire Dehumidifier
Item: Frigidaire 22-pint dehumidifier
Condition: Good condition
Location: McGee Spaulding, Berkeley, CA
Source: Nextdoor (Appliances)
This 22-pint dehumidifier is rated to cover up to 1500 sq ft, so it could work for a small home, apartment, or a damp room like a basement. Handy for reducing moisture and helping with mold or musty smells.
The poster asks that you only reply if you’re serious and can pick it up within a day.
Babolat Pure Drive Team Tennis Racket - FREE
Item: Babolat Pure Drive Team tennis racket
Condition: Frame in good shape, worn overgrip
Location: Berkeley, CA
Source: Facebook Marketplace (Sporting Goods → Sports Equipment)
Specs from the poster:
- Head size: 100 sq in
- Weight: 300 g
- Grip size: 3 (4 3/8 in)
- Other: Strung, with vibration dampener
The overgrip is worn, but the frame is in good condition. A popular model if you want a solid all-around racket without spending money.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Free items in Berkeley tend to go quickly, so if you see something you like, message the poster right away and be ready to pick up at the time you agree on.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.