Berkeley has some solid admin openings right now, from healthcare to law and events. If you like keeping things organized and running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Bay Systems Consulting, Inc. (BSC)

Bay Systems Consulting, Inc. (BSC) Location: Berkeley, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a Principal Conference Planner with event logistics, registration, vendors, and reports for conferences and meetings. Great fit if you’re detail‑oriented, comfortable with tools like Google Workspace, Cvent, and Stripe, and don’t mind pitching in on‑site with check‑in, materials, and light lifting.

Employer: Greenfire Law, PC

Location: Berkeley, CA (Hybrid)

Type: Part-time, temporary

Salary: $30–$50/hour, plus paid vacation and holidays

Short‑term role supporting the managing attorney at a small public‑interest law firm. You’ll handle vendors, HR support, time tracking, payroll help, and travel/expenses, up to 15–25 hours/week with flexible shifts—ideal if you want meaningful work with a lighter schedule.

Employer: Sutter Health – ABSMC Ashby Campus

Location: Berkeley, CA

Type: Part-time (Short Hour, ~16 hours/week)

Salary: $34.95–$41.74/hour

Clerical and admin support on a nursing unit, helping staff, doctors, and patients with day‑to‑day paperwork and coordination. Good match if you have 2+ years admin experience, know medical terminology and EPIC/EHR systems, and can work day shifts, every other weekend, in a fast‑paced hospital setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives you ideas for other roles to search for.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.