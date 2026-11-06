Driver charged in fatal hit-and-run in Berkeley

A 64-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash at Ashby Ave and Regent St in Berkeley. On November 3, police arrested a 66-year-old man in connection with this fatal collision. Officers found the suspect vehicle a little over two hours after the crash, after an alert from the City’s Automated License Plate Reader network, and then detained the driver.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges, including vehicular manslaughter while driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident that caused death, along with several criminal enhancements. Police thank the community, especially a key witness, and note that technology and a fast police response helped bring the case to prosecutors. Their thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Berkeley Police Department