🎁 Free Items Popping Up Around Berkeley This Week

Berkeley neighbors are giving away some handy free items, from furniture to home gear. If you see something you like, reach out or head over quickly—these go fast.

Item: Small tower fan (not working)

Condition: Not working; for repair, parts, or creative reuse

Location: Berkeley, California (exact address shared by poster)

Pickup window: Friday or Saturday, 7am–7pm — please give a 30-minute pickup range when you message

Details: The fan stopped working and the owner doesn’t know why. Good for someone who likes to tinker, repair small appliances, or repurpose parts. Photos are available on the listing.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Four full boxes of Covid tests (48 tests per box)

Condition: Expired 9/30/26; poster notes they believe they’re still usable under FDA extended expiration guidance

Location: Berkeley, California (exact address shared by poster)

Pickup window: Friday or Saturday, 7am–7pm — please give a 30-minute pickup range when you message

Details: Large quantity of tests; the owner prefers to keep boxes unopened but is open to someone taking only some of the tests. Photos are available on the listing.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Incense sticks and holder

Condition: Not fully described; listed as several pieces

Location: Near Ashby & Sacramento, Berkeley, CA

Pickup time: Anytime (check listing and coordinate with poster)

Details: A small set of incense plus a holder—nice if you enjoy scented relaxation or want to try incense without buying a full pack. Photos are available on the listing.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Gray three-seater sofa

Condition: Good condition and described as comfortable

Location: Thousand Oaks – Berkeley, CA

Details: Full-size couch that seats three. Great for a living room, den, or student apartment if you can arrange transport. Check the listing for photos and any size details.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Bike trainer (for indoor cycling)

Condition: Not described in detail; offered as a free item

Location: Near Ohlone Park, Berkeley, CA — on the sidewalk at 1836 Delaware St, Berkeley

Details: Set your bike on this trainer to ride indoors. The poster has placed it out on the sidewalk for easy pickup, so it may go quickly.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

If something here catches your eye, try to contact the poster or swing by as soon as you can—freebies in Berkeley are often claimed within hours.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.