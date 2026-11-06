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🎁 Free Items Popping Up Around Berkeley This Week
Berkeley neighbors are giving away some handy free items, from furniture to home gear. If you see something you like, reach out or head over quickly—these go fast.
Small tower fan (not working) (Berkeley, CA)
Item: Small tower fan (not working)
Condition: Not working; for repair, parts, or creative reuse
Location: Berkeley, California (exact address shared by poster)
Pickup window: Friday or Saturday, 7am–7pm — please give a 30-minute pickup range when you message
Details: The fan stopped working and the owner doesn’t know why. Good for someone who likes to tinker, repair small appliances, or repurpose parts. Photos are available on the listing.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Covid tests (expired) (Berkeley, CA)
Item: Four full boxes of Covid tests (48 tests per box)
Condition: Expired 9/30/26; poster notes they believe they’re still usable under FDA extended expiration guidance
Location: Berkeley, California (exact address shared by poster)
Pickup window: Friday or Saturday, 7am–7pm — please give a 30-minute pickup range when you message
Details: Large quantity of tests; the owner prefers to keep boxes unopened but is open to someone taking only some of the tests. Photos are available on the listing.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Incense and holder (Ashby & Sacramento)
Item: Incense sticks and holder
Condition: Not fully described; listed as several pieces
Location: Near Ashby & Sacramento, Berkeley, CA
Pickup time: Anytime (check listing and coordinate with poster)
Details: A small set of incense plus a holder—nice if you enjoy scented relaxation or want to try incense without buying a full pack. Photos are available on the listing.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Gray Three-Seater Sofa
Item: Gray three-seater sofa
Condition: Good condition and described as comfortable
Location: Thousand Oaks – Berkeley, CA
Details: Full-size couch that seats three. Great for a living room, den, or student apartment if you can arrange transport. Check the listing for photos and any size details.
Bike Trainer
Item: Bike trainer (for indoor cycling)
Condition: Not described in detail; offered as a free item
Location: Near Ohlone Park, Berkeley, CA — on the sidewalk at 1836 Delaware St, Berkeley
Details: Set your bike on this trainer to ride indoors. The poster has placed it out on the sidewalk for easy pickup, so it may go quickly.
If something here catches your eye, try to contact the poster or swing by as soon as you can—freebies in Berkeley are often claimed within hours.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.