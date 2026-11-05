💰 Berkeley 0.6% deposit interest & 2.5% 2027 rent increase rules

💰 0.6% deposit interest due & 2.5% rent increase rules for 2027

If you rent or own a rental in Berkeley, there are two big updates:

2026 security deposit interest

Most tenants in units fully or partially covered by the Berkeley Rent Ordinance are owed 0.6% interest on their security deposit.

are owed interest on their security deposit. Landlords must either: Pay this interest by the end of December 2026 , or Deduct the amount from January 2027 rent .

If the interest is not paid by January 31, 2027, tenants may deduct 10% of their security deposit from one rent payment during 2027 (Regulation 704).

2027 Annual General Adjustment (AGA)

The 2027 AGA is 2.5% .

. Starting January 1, 2027 , eligible landlords of fully covered units with tenancies that began before Jan 1, 2026 may raise rent ceilings by 2.5% with proper written notice ( 30 days if increase is 10% or less, 90 days if more than 10%).

, eligible landlords of with tenancies that began may raise rent ceilings by with proper written notice ( if increase is 10% or less, if more than 10%). Landlords cannot take the AGA if the tenancy started in 2026 or if they are out of compliance (including failing to pay deposit interest).

or if they are out of compliance (including failing to pay deposit interest). Tenants who believe an AGA increase is illegal can file a tenant petition for individual rent adjustment (Illegally High Rent).

For help or to check your unit: