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Berkeley
💰 Berkeley 0.6% deposit interest & 2.5% 2027 rent increase rules
7 days ago
💰 0.6% deposit interest due & 2.5% rent increase rules for 2027
If you rent or own a rental in Berkeley, there are two big updates:
2026 security deposit interest
- Most tenants in units fully or partially covered by the Berkeley Rent Ordinance are owed 0.6% interest on their security deposit.
- Landlords must either:
- Pay this interest by the end of December 2026, or
- Deduct the amount from January 2027 rent.
- If the interest is not paid by January 31, 2027, tenants may deduct 10% of their security deposit from one rent payment during 2027 (Regulation 704).
2027 Annual General Adjustment (AGA)
- The 2027 AGA is 2.5%.
- Starting January 1, 2027, eligible landlords of fully covered units with tenancies that began before Jan 1, 2026 may raise rent ceilings by 2.5% with proper written notice (30 days if increase is 10% or less, 90 days if more than 10%).
- Landlords cannot take the AGA if the tenancy started in 2026 or if they are out of compliance (including failing to pay deposit interest).
- Tenants who believe an AGA increase is illegal can file a tenant petition for individual rent adjustment (Illegally High Rent).
For help or to check your unit:
- Call (510) 981-7368 (RENT)
- Email rent@berkekeyca.gov
- Use the Rent Registry and AGA/Security Deposit calculators on the Rent Board website.
More Info: 2027 AGA Published and the 2026 Security Deposit I...
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