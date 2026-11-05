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Berkeley

💰 Berkeley 0.6% deposit interest & 2.5% 2027 rent increase rules

7 days ago
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💰 0.6% deposit interest due & 2.5% rent increase rules for 2027

If you rent or own a rental in Berkeley, there are two big updates:

2026 security deposit interest

  • Most tenants in units fully or partially covered by the Berkeley Rent Ordinance are owed 0.6% interest on their security deposit.
  • Landlords must either:
    • Pay this interest by the end of December 2026, or
    • Deduct the amount from January 2027 rent.
  • If the interest is not paid by January 31, 2027, tenants may deduct 10% of their security deposit from one rent payment during 2027 (Regulation 704).

2027 Annual General Adjustment (AGA)

  • The 2027 AGA is 2.5%.
  • Starting January 1, 2027, eligible landlords of fully covered units with tenancies that began before Jan 1, 2026 may raise rent ceilings by 2.5% with proper written notice (30 days if increase is 10% or less, 90 days if more than 10%).
  • Landlords cannot take the AGA if the tenancy started in 2026 or if they are out of compliance (including failing to pay deposit interest).
  • Tenants who believe an AGA increase is illegal can file a tenant petition for individual rent adjustment (Illegally High Rent).

For help or to check your unit:

  • Call (510) 981-7368 (RENT)
  • Email rent@berkekeyca.gov
  • Use the Rent Registry and AGA/Security Deposit calculators on the Rent Board website.

More Info: 2027 AGA Published and the 2026 Security Deposit I...

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