🏗️ Berkeley CA Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Berkeley’s engineering scene is buzzing right now, especially around clean energy, photonics, and smart building design. If you’re an engineer who likes hard problems and real impact, these are worth a look.

Employer: Form Energy

Form Energy Location: Berkeley, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $97,221 – $121,518 + stock options (per listing)

Work on testing Form Energy’s next‑gen iron‑air battery systems that aim to reshape the power grid. You’ll design complex electro‑mechanical test setups, analyze big data sets, and partner closely with design teams. Relocation help is available, and benefits include 100% employer-paid medical, dental, and vision for full-time employees.

Employer: Opticore

Opticore Location: Berkeley, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a team building photonic computing hardware to cut AI power use. You’ll own boards end‑to‑end: high‑speed analog design, mixed‑signal PCBs, DACs/ADCs, TIAs, and prototype bring‑up and validation, using tools like Altium. Good fit if you like hands‑on lab work and tight collaboration with photonics engineers.

Employer: Protouch Staffing (structural engineering role)

(structural engineering role) Location: Berkeley, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $130,000 (DOE & location)

Do structural analysis and design on complex, seismic‑resistant buildings using steel, concrete, and more. This role calls for a California PE license, at least 4 years of design experience, and interest in high‑performance and sustainable structures. Strong benefits, including 3 weeks vacation, 12 holidays, 100% employer‑paid health insurance, and 3% 401(k) contribution.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—Berkeley employers are growing fast and often keep strong candidates in mind for future roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.