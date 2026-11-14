Bergenfield neighbors are giving away some lovely classic furniture pieces. If you like vintage or cozy home style, these free items might be perfect for you.

Item: Wooden A-leg side table

Condition: 60-year-old wooden side table with a lower shelf

Best for: Living room or bedroom use

Location: Hickory Ave, Bergenfield, NJ

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple, sturdy, and classic. The lower shelf is handy for books, baskets, or decor.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Victorian wooden chair with needlepoint seat

Category: Furniture

Details: Elegant vintage wooden chair with a floral needlepoint seat. The cushion is not original to the piece.

Best for: Adding a classic touch to a bedroom, hallway, or reading corner

Location: Hickory Ave, Bergenfield, NJ

Source: nextdoor.com

A pretty accent chair if you like antique or Victorian style.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Wicker rocking chair

Category: Furniture

Details: Rocking chair with wicker back and seat from the 1980s

Best for: A cozy reading spot or sunroom

Location: Hickory Ave, Bergenfield, NJ

Source: nextdoor.com

A nice vintage rocker if you enjoy gentle rocking and woven wicker style.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If something here catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster soon—free items in Bergenfield can go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.