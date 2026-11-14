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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Bergenfield Right Now
Bergenfield neighbors are giving away some lovely classic furniture pieces. If you like vintage or cozy home style, these free items might be perfect for you.
Wooden A-Leg Side Table
Item: Wooden A-leg side table
Condition: 60-year-old wooden side table with a lower shelf
Best for: Living room or bedroom use
Location: Hickory Ave, Bergenfield, NJ
Source: nextdoor.com
Simple, sturdy, and classic. The lower shelf is handy for books, baskets, or decor.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Victorian Wooden Chair with Needlepoint Seat
Item: Victorian wooden chair with needlepoint seat
Category: Furniture
Details: Elegant vintage wooden chair with a floral needlepoint seat. The cushion is not original to the piece.
Best for: Adding a classic touch to a bedroom, hallway, or reading corner
Location: Hickory Ave, Bergenfield, NJ
Source: nextdoor.com
A pretty accent chair if you like antique or Victorian style.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Wicker Rocking Chair
Item: Wicker rocking chair
Category: Furniture
Details: Rocking chair with wicker back and seat from the 1980s
Best for: A cozy reading spot or sunroom
Location: Hickory Ave, Bergenfield, NJ
Source: nextdoor.com
A nice vintage rocker if you enjoy gentle rocking and woven wicker style.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If something here catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster soon—free items in Bergenfield can go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.