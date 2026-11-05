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Bergenfield

🚧 Bergenfield leaf pickup routes and rules for Nov 4–5

5 days ago
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🚧 Leaf pickup routes and rules for Nov 4–5 in Bergenfield

The DPW leaf crews shared where they’ve been and where they’re headed next:

  • Today, Wed, Nov 4: Collected on the west side of the Borough, from Surrey Ln to just before Sussex Rd.
  • Thu, Nov 5:
    • East side: From Porter Ave, moving south toward Teaneck.
    • West side: From Sussex Rd to Windsor Rd.

To help crews finish your block:

  • Move all cars off the street when DPW is working in your area. If a car is parked in front of your leaf pile, they will skip it and won’t return until the next round.
  • Do not place leaves on speed humps.
  • Branches must be bundled and tied in 4-foot lengths for pickup.

Following these rules keeps collection moving smoothly for everyone in Bergenfield.

More Info: Leaf Collection Update 11/4/26 - Borough of Bergen...

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