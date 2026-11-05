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Bergenfield
🚧 Bergenfield leaf pickup routes and rules for Nov 4–5
5 days ago
🚧 Leaf pickup routes and rules for Nov 4–5 in Bergenfield
The DPW leaf crews shared where they’ve been and where they’re headed next:
- Today, Wed, Nov 4: Collected on the west side of the Borough, from Surrey Ln to just before Sussex Rd.
- Thu, Nov 5:
- East side: From Porter Ave, moving south toward Teaneck.
- West side: From Sussex Rd to Windsor Rd.
To help crews finish your block:
- Move all cars off the street when DPW is working in your area. If a car is parked in front of your leaf pile, they will skip it and won’t return until the next round.
- Do not place leaves on speed humps.
- Branches must be bundled and tied in 4-foot lengths for pickup.
Following these rules keeps collection moving smoothly for everyone in Bergenfield.
More Info: Leaf Collection Update 11/4/26 - Borough of Bergen...
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