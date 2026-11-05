🚧 Bergenfield leaf pickup routes and rules for Nov 4–5

🚧 Leaf pickup routes and rules for Nov 4–5 in Bergenfield

The DPW leaf crews shared where they’ve been and where they’re headed next:

Today, Wed, Nov 4 : Collected on the west side of the Borough, from Surrey Ln to just before Sussex Rd .

: Collected on the of the Borough, from to just before . Thu, Nov 5 : East side : From Porter Ave , moving south toward Teaneck . West side : From Sussex Rd to Windsor Rd .

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To help crews finish your block:

Move all cars off the street when DPW is working in your area. If a car is parked in front of your leaf pile, they will skip it and won’t return until the next round .

when DPW is working in your area. If a car is parked in front of your leaf pile, . Do not place leaves on speed humps.

Branches must be bundled and tied in 4-foot lengths for pickup.

Following these rules keeps collection moving smoothly for everyone in Bergenfield.