Berea’s sales scene is busy right now, especially in home remodeling. If you like talking with people and chasing goals, these inside sales roles are worth a look.

Employer: Joyce Windows, Sunrooms & Baths (Joyce Factory Direct)

Joyce Windows, Sunrooms & Baths (Joyce Factory Direct) Location: Berea, OH (call center)

(call center) Type: Full-time (shifts: 8 AM–4 PM or 1 PM–9 PM , one weekend day required )

(shifts: or , ) Pay: $17–$18/hr base + commission & bonuses, total potential $25–$30/hr+

Keep the sales team’s calendars full by confirming in-home appointments and saving at-risk bookings. Great fit if you’re persistent, love the phone, and want commission on top of steady hourly pay.

Employer: Joyce Factory Direct

Location: Berea, OH (call center)

(call center) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18/hr base + uncapped commission & bonuses, expected $25–$30/hr+

Reconnect with past prospects, handle objections, and book follow-up visits—no cold calling, all warm leads who already know Joyce. Ideal if you’re strong at relationship-building and turning “not now” into “yes.”

Employer: Joyce Factory Direct

Location: Berea, OH (call center)

(call center) Type: Full-time ( 1 PM–9 PM , one weekend day required )

( , ) Pay: $20/hr base + team bonuses, expected $25–$30/hr based on team performance

Lead and coach a team of appointment setters instead of carrying your own quota. Good for someone with call center or inside sales leadership experience who likes coaching, metrics, and running daily operations.

Employer: Joyce Factory Direct

Location: Berea, OH (call center)

(call center) Type: Full-time (shifts: 8 AM–4 PM or 1 PM–9 PM , one weekend day required )

(shifts: or , ) Pay: $17–$18/hr base + commission & bonuses, total potential $20–$25/hr+

Work only warm leads, build excitement about home projects, and set in-home consultations. Great entry into sales if you’re outgoing, like clear goals, and want your pay to grow with your performance.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the same employer has related roles posted.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.