Image via Shutterstock

Veteran investor Peter Schiff challenged President Donald Trump’s claims of a tariff-driven manufacturing boom, pointing to declining U.S. factory construction spending and a sharp drop in investment in technology-related manufacturing facilities.

Schiff Disputes Trump’s Factory Boom Claims

On Saturday, in a post on X, the veteran investor disputed Trump’s assertion that thousands of manufacturing plants are under construction because of his tariff policies.

“Trump claims that because of his tariffs, thousands of manufacturing plants are under construction. Not true,” Schiff wrote.

He cited Census Bureau data showing private manufacturing construction spending fell 21.7% in the first nine months of 2026 compared with the same period a year earlier.

Spending on computer, electronic and electrical manufacturing construction fell even more sharply, dropping 45% over the same period.

Read Also: Trump's White House Refuses to Retreat on Tariffs Despite Republican Midterm Defeat, Declares ‘We Are Just Getting Started’

Leaders Tout US Manufacturing Boom

Last month, Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban said U.S. manufacturing could return if the country advanced in robotics, software and artificial intelligence to stay ahead of China.

In September, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) credited Republican policies for bigger paychecks, tax breaks, one million new private-sector jobs and increased investment, describing domestic manufacturing as “BOOMING.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also credited Trump’s “America First” policies for encouraging factory investment, strengthening supply chains and accelerating construction activity, claiming related construction jobs were growing “10x faster than under Biden.”

New York Manufacturing Activity Rebounds to 4-Year High

New York’s Empire State manufacturing index climbed to 20.6 in August from 15.6 in July, exceeding economists’ expectations of 10.0 and reaching its highest level in more than four years, according to the New York Fed.

Strong new orders, shipments and employment pointed to improving factory activity, while longer delivery times, worsening supply availability and elevated input prices highlighted supply-chain pressures.

The report also linked the industrial momentum to growing AI investment, with semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries Inc.(NASDAQ:GFS), Corning Inc.(NYSE:GLW) and GE Vernova Inc.(NYSE:GEV) among the companies benefiting from the broader investment boom.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Read Also: Trump Unveils $15 Billion Iowa Steel Plant, the First Major in 50 Years — Credits 50% Tariffs for 'Roaring' Steel Industry Revival

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock