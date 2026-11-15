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A petition urging NVIDIA Corp.(NASDAQ:NVDA) to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO passed 135,000 signatures on Sunday, days after his resignation and ahead of the chipmaker’s third-quarter earnings report.

The campaign site’s counter showed 135,468 signatures at 12:37 a.m. ET Sunday. The site classified 6,776 signers as current NVIDIA employees, 1,267 as former employees and 73,181 as shareholders, though those affiliations have not been independently verified.

The open letter asks the board to reinstate Huang while an independent investigation establishes the facts. It also seeks a fair hearing and a public explanation. The site says NVIDIA and Huang do not endorse it.

On Friday, Tesla Inc.(NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk wrote on X, "A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen and I’m signing it too."

Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan said in an X post that Huang "deserves due process." Tan added that he signed the letter.

Altimeter Capital CEO Brad Gerstner sent a letter to the NVIDIA board, co-signed by Atreides Management’s Gavin Baker. In it, he asked directors to "pursue a slow, measured, and deliberate process regarding the future leadership of Nvidia."

Baker and Gerstner urged the board to keep Huang’s potential return on the table while conducting a deliberate review.

Earlier this week, before Huang’s resignation, Baker wrote on X, "I believe shareholders should be able to vote on Jensen if anything is going to happen before the investigation is finished."

Why Huang Resigned

Huang resigned as president, CEO and director on Nov. 12, NVIDIA said in a press release. CFO Colette Kress is interim CEO.

Huang’s resignation followed reports of multiple extramarital relationships, including one with Alice Huang, a former senior executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed International. Jensen Huang had apologized for being unfaithful to his wife, although he did not name Alice Huang in his statement. U.S. authorities have reportedly scrutinized Alice Huang over suspected links to Chinese intelligence, allegations that have not been independently established.

The Californian developer of AI and graphics chips has a market capitalization of $3.92 trillion. Over the past 52 weeks, its stock has traded between a high of $243.37 and a low of $148.80.

Disclaimer:This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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