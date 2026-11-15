Senator Rick Scott | Photo courtesy: lev radin / Shutterstock.com

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) called for government reforms, congressional term limits and spending cuts, arguing that Washington must address corruption and lower costs to restore Americans’ faith in the American Dream.

Scott Calls For Sweeping Washington Reforms

On Saturday, in a post on X, Scott wrote, “We need to rescue America from Washington’s corruption to lower costs and make people believe in the American Dream again!”

He outlined five priorities: “Create jobs. Enact term limits. Cut big government regulation. Hold Washington accountable. Balance the budget.”

Read Also: Americans Think Government Corruption Is Worse Than Ever — 89% Say It’s Widespread as the Gap With Business Hits Record High

Schiff and Paul Criticized Government Spending

Last week, veteran investor Peter Schiffargued that prices would continue rising unless Democrats cut government spending, blaming Federal Reserve financing of budget deficits and government programs for higher costs.

In October, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) warned that increased government spending could worsen the cost-of-living crisis, urging lower taxes and limited government to ease pressure on struggling families.

Democrats Accuse Trump of Favoring Wealthy Donors

Last month, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) accused President Donald Trump and his family of gaining more than $3.5 billion while Americans faced rising electricity and health care costs.

She blamed AI data centers and health care companies benefiting from the administration for driving up household expenses.

In September, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg criticized corporate influence in politics, accusing Congress of favoring wealthy Americans through tax loopholes while neglecting wages and child poverty.

He also blamed gerrymandering and congressional support for a “foolish war” for leaving Americans “paying more at the pump.”

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) warned that alleged corruption under Trump could cost Americans jobs, raise prices and reduce consumer choices.

He raised concerns that the Paramount Skydance-Warner Bros. Discovery merger could lead to job losses and higher streaming costs, while fraud-related pardons could deprive victims of restitution.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Read Also: Thomas Massie Warns Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill' Will Result in Americans Paying ‘Hundreds of Billions’ in New Government Spending

Photo courtesy: lev radin / Shutterstock.com