Image via Shutterstock

SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci said President Donald Trump is facing greater political constraints after the midterm elections but warned that protecting his personal fortune and his family’s financial interests could drive his next moves.

Democrats Gain Power to Check Trump

On Saturday, in a post on X, Scaramucci argued that Democrats now have more power to challenge Trump and limit his administration’s actions.

“Trump is definitely less dangerous now. The whole mood in Washington has changed. There are more checks on him,” he wrote.

Democrats are set to control federal spending and congressional investigations when the new Congress convenes in January, giving them more power to slow Trump’s agenda.

However, Scaramucci cautioned against underestimating the president, arguing that financial interests remain his biggest motivation.

“He wants money more than anything else,” he wrote, claiming Trump “has made more money being president than at any point in his entire career.”

Scaramucci further alleged that Trump would focus on negotiating with Democrats to protect the financial gains he believes the president secured for himself and his family.

“He’ll be focused on what he needs to do with the Democrats, to ensure that the money grab he just completed for himself and his family stays in his pocket,” he wrote.

“That’s what drives every move from here,” Scaramucci added.

Read Also: 'The Margin of the Losses Would Have Been Way Bigger:' Scaramucci Fires Back at Trump's Midterm Claim

Trump Faced Policy and Personnel Challenges After Midterms

Last week, the White House pledged to continue Trump’s tariff campaign despite Republican midterm losses, while former adviser Gary Cohn warned that tariffs raised costs for American consumers.

Earlier this month, Trump signaled Cabinet changes following the elections, with Susie Wiles set to depart as chief of staff and Stephen Miller expected to replace her.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon also left the Justice Department.

Meanwhile, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) said JD Vance and other Republicans were distancing themselves from Trump, warning that continued support for his agenda could hurt their political futures in 2028.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Read Also: Trump Touts 'VETO' Hat as Democrats Poised to Take Congress, Says He'll Become a 'Political Pundit' on Wins and Losses

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock