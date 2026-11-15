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Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT.) criticized America’s worsening housing affordability crisis, citing million-dollar starter homes in 242 U.S. cities and urging the government to prioritize domestic housing needs over overseas military spending.

Sanders Highlights Rising Homeownership Barriers

On Saturday, in a post on X, Sanders highlighted the growing financial barriers facing Americans trying to purchase their first homes.

“In the richest country on Earth, starter homes now cost $1 million in a record 242 U.S. cities,” he wrote.

He also pointed to the rising age of first-time homebuyers, saying the median age has reached 40, up from 28 in the early 1990s.

“Unacceptable,” Sanders added, arguing that the government should redirect its spending priorities toward domestic needs.

“Instead of investing in endless wars, we should invest in affordable housing,” he wrote.

Democrats Slam Rising Cost of Living

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) said young Americans “can’t afford homes,” seniors are choosing between groceries and medication, and families are struggling to put food on the table.

He blamed Washington for prioritizing “billionaires instead of working families.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said millions of taxpayers are “drowning economically,” adding that House Democrats were fighting for an “Affordable America.”

Read Also: Renting Is Still Cheaper Than Buying — but JPMorgan Says US Housing Affordability Is Getting Worse: ‘Incomes Have Simply Failed to Keep Up’

Housing Affordability Crisis Intensified

On Wednesday, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) urged Congress to address rising living costs, citing that “63% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck.” He called on lawmakers to lower the cost of living, balance the budget and create good-paying jobs before January.

Meanwhile, monthly mortgage payments on median-priced resale homes surged 97% since January 2020, while household income rose 33%, according to John Burns Research & Consulting.

In July, a shortage of skilled construction workers emerged as another obstacle to easing the housing crisis, with the industry facing a monthly shortfall of about 250,000 workers.

An industry report estimated that homebuilders needed roughly 723,000 new workers annually to address the nation’s estimated 1.5 million-home housing shortage.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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