Photo Courtesy: Joshua Sukoff on Shutterstock.com

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said Saturday that Congress doesn’t need to investigate Friday’s nationwide FAA ground stop, but it does need to fund upgrades.

"We don’t really need any investigation … we need further investment," Johnson said on Fox News’ "Saturday in America." He noted that some equipment dates to the 1980s.

Router Fault Under Review

Government officials said Saturday a single router installed by L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX) may have caused the outage, Reuters reported. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the cause remains undetermined.

Duffy said Friday the contractor was switching lines from copper wire to fiber.

In a statement, L3Harris said it has completed more than 70% of that conversion and is supporting the FAA’s investigation.

Duffy said the new routers flooded others with over 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds. The routers being replaced are about 25 years old, Duffy said, and were due for replacement in 2006.

Rare Stoppage Disrupts Air Travel

The FAA issued the ground stop around 4 p.m. EST Friday. Duffy said it was lifted around 8:15 p.m. The agency’s last widespread stoppage lasted about 90 minutes in January 2023.

As of 9:25 p.m. EST Saturday, FlightAware data showed 8,048 delays and 6,445 cancellations within, into or out of the U.S.

$50 Billion Funding Push

On Friday, Duffy called the system "incredibly old" and said, "I want $50 billion." Congress has already given the FAA $12.5 billion for upgrades.

In a Saturday post on X, Duffy called modernization a "national safety priority." He said Congress needs to step up with resources to build a "state-of-the-art system."

Greene And Torres Question Aviation Funding

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) criticized the $50 billion funding request.

In a long post on X on Saturday, she said she was "blown away" by people who "fell for the total garbage" at Friday’s press conference, and said officials lied about what happened.

She said the systems need updating and "it takes money," but that officials have "plenty of money."

Rep. Norma Torres (D-Calif.) wrote on X, "Before asking taxpayers for more, this administration owes answers about how existing funds are being spent and why our aviation system is still falling behind."

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Disclaimer:This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Joshua Sukoff on Shutterstock.com