Photo courtesy: Samuel Boivin / Shutterstock.com

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday renewed criticism of Elon Musk-led Space Exploration Technologies Corp.(NASDAQ:SPCX) over speed caps of 161 kph on its Starshield military terminals in occupied territory, hampering air defenses against Russian drones.

According to remarks his office released, Zelenskyy said the limit has been in place for five days. He said it makes it harder to intercept jet-powered Russian drones and leaves cities more exposed.

Zelenskyy Warns of Political Fallout From Starshield Limits

Zelenskyy also warned that keeping restrictions in occupied areas while lifting them elsewhere in Ukraine was extremely dangerous. He said it carried political implications and implied partial non-recognition of those territories as Ukrainian.

He rejected the explanation that the cap is a technical glitch. "We do not believe that is the case," he told reporters.

He said he ordered his top military and foreign ministry officials to address the issue and seek clarification.

SpaceX denied adding restrictions or altering satellite operations, Reuters reported.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Second Speed Dispute in Weeks

It is the second such dispute in recent weeks. In mid-October, Ukrainian officials said SpaceX capped Starlink and Starshield speeds at about 160 kph. That followed a sharp turn in U.S.-Ukraine relations. President Donald Trump said Ukraine should get "a new president," a day after announcing a deal to ease sanctions on Russian diesel exports. Service was restored Oct. 24.

Musk said on X that Ukraine’s military violated Starlink’s terms of service. Using Starlink, "a civilian commercial service," for offensive drone strikes "has never been allowed," he said.

The latest disruption follows renewed escalation between Russia and Ukraine, a day after Abu Dhabi talks.

SpaceX has a market capitalization of about $1.89 trillion. Over the past 52 weeks, its stock has traded as high as $225.64 and as low as $104.83.

Disclaimer:This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Samuel Boivin / Shutterstock.com