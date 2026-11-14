Foto: Kapustin Igor / Shutterstock.com

Buffered ETFs outperformed the S&P 500 during Wall Street’s Nov. 5 sell-off, but investors may not have received the downside protection they expected. In an interview with Benzinga, Grant Ogard, co-founder of BufferLABS explained how buffer depth, market positioning and outcome-period reset dates can significantly influence the protection investors actually receive.

The BufferLABS 100 Index, which tracks the 100 largest buffered ETFs referencing the S&P 500, fell 2.44% on Nov. 5, compared with a 4.36% decline in the broader index. All 100 funds outperformed the S&P 500, with the best-performing ETF losing just 0.52%.

However, performance varied considerably across funds, exposing the limitations of relying solely on advertised buffer levels.

Buffer Depth Isn’t the Whole Story

BufferLABS found that buffer type was the strongest driver of performance differences. Maximum-buffer funds protected best by a wide margin, while standard 9%–10% buffer funds performed the worst.

“Position within the outcome period came a close second,” Ogard said, noting that funds with identical buffers behaved differently depending on where the market stood relative to their original starting levels and caps.

“The differentiator between these same-buffer funds had more to do with market path since their reset date than it had to do with time until the next reset,” Ogard added.

This means a fund advertising a 10% buffer does not necessarily offer an immediate 10% cushion against every market decline.

The Hidden Risk of Buying Midway Through an Outcome Period

Investors entering midway through an outcome period can face a substantially different risk-reward profile.

“The buffer and cap are measured from a fund’s original start level, not the investor’s purchase price,” Ogard explained.

Entry becomes least attractive when the underlying market has already risen significantly above its starting level. “Upside is largely used up and a decline has to erode that excess gain before protection engages,” Ogard said.

This helps explain why some conventional buffered ETFs absorbed most of the market’s Nov. 5 losses despite their advertised downside protection.

When Does the Buffer Stop Working?

Buffered ETFs also have limitations during deeper market corrections.

“Buffers work best in orderly, grinding declines, where each year’s loss is close to the buffer size, because the buffer renews each period,” Ogard said. However, when markets plunge beyond a fund’s buffer in a single period, investors absorb the remaining losses.

For a conventional ETF with a 10% buffer, protection is designed to cover the first 10% of the underlying index’s losses from the outcome period’s starting level, measured at the end of that period.

Before that date, the picture is less certain because of the dynamics of the underlying options. “There is no single point where the protection stops working completely before the reset day,” Ogard said, adding that protection becomes progressively less effective as the underlying index falls further below the buffer’s lower boundary.

Protection Comes at a Price

Investors also sacrifice upside participation in exchange for downside protection.

BufferLABS found that maximum-buffer funds gave up roughly half of the market’s gains this year. Ogard said the trade-off “pays off most in sustained, moderate declines and costs the most in strong rallies, when the cap binds.”

Dynamic-buffer strategies attempt to address this limitation, although they generally provide less protection than maximum-buffer funds and have relatively short performance histories.

For investors, the takeaway is to examine a fund’s reset date, remaining buffer and remaining upside cap rather than relying exclusively on its advertised protection.

As Ogard put it, “Risk manifests not just in experiencing too much of a decline, but also in experiencing too little of a rally.”

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Photo: Foto: Kapustin Igor / Shutterstock.com