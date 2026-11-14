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Jensen Huang made headlines after leaving Nvidia(NASDAQ:NVDA), the company he co-founded in 1993, following days of scrutiny over his admission of infidelity, including with an alleged Chinese spy. This article explores some of his options after leaving the company.

Jensen Huang May Decide to Focus on Investments

Jensen Huang transformed Nvidia into the biggest semiconductor company in the world. At the same time, he made it the "central bank" of the AI industry. He invested in top companies, including neoclouds like CoreWeave, Nscale, Firmus, Nebius, and IREN.

Nvidia also invested in companies like Marvell Technologies, Lumentum, Intel, OpenAI, and Anthropic. Recent reporting suggests that he made these investments amid opposition from some top leaders.

Therefore, it is likely that Huang will use his large fortune, which is estimated at $136 billion, to invest in companies in the technology industry. Such a move would follow strategies that other billionaires like Bill Gates and Bill Gross have used.

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He May Decide to Acquire a Large Company

Jensen Huang may also decide to use his fortune and access to capital to acquire a promising company and run it. As mentioned, Huang has a fortune of over $136 billion and is also one of the most connected individuals in the world. As a result, he would not have a challenge of accessing capital to acquire an already operating company. Buying an already running company would be easier than starting one from scratch.

It is worth noting that it would be difficult for Huang to attempt to recreate another Nvidia. While Nvidia is known for its GPUs, its main competitive advantage is in CUDA, the software that allows developers to use GPUs for general-purpose processing. CUDA has the biggest market share in the industry and is hard to copy.

Jensen Huang May Return to Nvidia

Meanwhile, there is also a likelihood that Huang may return to Nvidia. Elon Musk, the billionaire founder of SpaceX(NASDAQ:SPCX), Tesla(NASDAQ:TSLA), and Neuralink, has started a petition urging the board to rehire him. An employee petition has also pushed the board to do so.

History shows that executives tend to return. One of the most famous is Steve Jobs, who returned to Apple(NASDAQ:AAPL) in 1998, a decade after he was ousted. Howard Schultz also returned to Starbucks(NYSE:SBUX) after leaving the company several times. He returned in 1987, 2008, and 2022.

Huang Can Retire and Focus on Philanthropy

Further, Jensen Huang can decide to retire from corporate governance and possibly focus on philanthropy and writing books. Several senior executives have done that in the past. Some of the most notable ones are Lloyd Blankfein, Bill Gates, and most recently, Warren Buffett. Retiring is highly unlikely for Jensen Huang, who at 63 years, is relatively young.

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