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Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio once stressed the importance of learning from mistakes and turning struggles into growth.

Mistakes Happen in Pursuit of a Great Life, Says Dalio

On the Feb. 28, 2025 episode of The Foundr Podcast, the veteran investor said that life’s “best lessons” come from mistakes.

“You’re going to have struggles, and you’re going to make mistakes. Nobody skates through life, particularly if you want to have a great life,” Dalio emphasized.

He added that, when faced with a “painful result,” an individual should reflect on it objectively and seek advice from trusted people on how to handle a similar situation in the future.

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How to Struggle Well?

Dalio grouped these habits under his broader philosophy of "struggling well."

“What I mean by struggle well is to know what your strengths and weaknesses are, to work with people who are strong,” he added.

Dalio compared life’s struggles to a tough workout, adding, "It gets you stronger. No pain, no gain. So if you can’t struggle well, you won’t stop the bad things coming at you.”

Dalio’s Path to Success

Dalio is the founder of Bridgewater Associates, currently the world’s biggest hedge fund, with assets under management of roughly $102 billion.

Today, with over 60 years of investing experience, Dalio’s fortune has grown to approximately $19 billion, according to Forbes.

Dalio has also written several bestselling books on economics, finance, and life philosophy, most notably “How Countries Go Broke: The Big Cycle.”

Dalio recommends a 1% Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)allocation to navigate the risk of a debt crisis.

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Photo Courtesy: Vitalii Vodolazskyi on Shutterstock.com