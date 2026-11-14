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Finding out your spouse has secretly racked up thousands of dollars in debt is bad enough. Discovering they’ve done it twice, even after you borrowed against your home to clean up the first mess, is another story.

When a Missouri man called “The Ramsey Show” looking for help, personal finance personality Dave Ramsey had an unexpected message for him: He owed his wife an apology.

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Brandon told Ramsey that his wife had secretly accumulated credit card debt, personal loans and buy now, pay later purchases. She estimated the new debt at $14,000 to $16,000 but couldn’t give an exact figure. The couple had previously taken out a home equity line of credit to deal with her spending, yet the problem had returned.

‘You Should Apologize To Your Wife’

When Ramsey learned that Brandon’s wife had been handling the household finances alone, he questioned why Brandon hadn’t become more involved after the first incident.

“The program you guys have been using to handle money in your house is horrible,” Ramsey said. “And it’s given you horrible results.”

Ramsey suspected Brandon’s wife was trying to maintain a household lifestyle they couldn’t afford and hiding the resulting debt out of shame.

“I don’t think this woman has a boyfriend on the side and I don’t think this woman has malice at all,” he said. “I think she’s out of control, incompetent, and doesn’t know what to do with the money.”

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Instead of confronting her with accusations, Ramsey told Brandon to sit down with his wife, take her hands and apologize.

“You dumped this on her and she didn’t know how to do it and you didn’t help,” Ramsey said. “You should apologize to your wife for doing that to her.”

He insisted that neither spouse should control the finances alone anymore. Every expense, transaction and monthly budget needed to become a joint decision.

Their Marriage Is At Risk

Ramsey also warned that another HELOC wouldn’t fix the underlying problem. With approximately $14,000 in new debt, he believed the couple could pay it off without borrowing against their home again.

But the bigger concern was trust.

“This marriage is not going to last if you two don’t start working together in full transparency,” Ramsey warned.

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Co-host John Delony wasn’t quite as sympathetic toward Brandon’s wife, saying Ramsey had given her a more generous interpretation than he would have.

If she continued refusing to disclose her purchases or work together, Delony said their problems went far beyond overspending.

For couples struggling with debt and disagreements over money, getting outside financial guidance is another option. Advisor.com connects people with fiduciary financial advisers who can help with budgeting, debt management and other financial decisions. Its free, five-minute matching quiz pairs users with vetted professionals, and they can book services once they find the right fit.

Ramsey urged marriage counseling if they couldn’t resolve the issue together, warning that their relationship could otherwise end in divorce.

“The HELOC will pay for your divorce lawyer,” he concluded.

Image: Shutterstock

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