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Retail investors talked up five hot stocks during the week (Nov. 9 to Nov. 13) on X and Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets, driven by retail hype, earnings, AI infrastructure momentum, and corporate news flow.

Nvidia Corp.(NASDAQ:NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), and CoreWeave Inc.(NASDAQ:CRWV), spanning the artificial intelligence (AI) computing and graphics processors, semiconductor design and microprocessors, electric vehicles and clean energy, networking hardware and telecommunications, and specialized GPU cloud computing sectors, reflected strong retail interest.

Nvidia

NVDA dominated headlines this week after Jensen Huangresigned as president, CEO and board member on Nov. 12, with CFO Colette Kress named interim CEO, sending the stock sharply lower. Reports later linked Huang to a second employee, while he also agreed to testify before Congress before Thanksgiving. The leadership shock triggered a wave of analyst resets: Melius Research, Craig-Hallum and Oppenheimer downgraded Nvidia, while Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Citi and others kept bullish ratings but cut price targets. The turmoil came just days before Nvidia’s scheduled Nov. 17 earnings, shifting investor attention away from the quarter and toward succession, governance and Huang’s departure.

Retail investors were discussing a further downtrend in the NVDA stock following this week of corporate turmoil.

The stock had a 52-week range of $148.80 to $243.37, trading around $165 to $171 per share, as of publication of this article. It fell by 14.25% over the year, down 24.73% over the last six months, and is down 10.89% YTD.

According to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, NVDA was maintaining a weak price trend over the short, long, and medium terms, with a good growth score.

Advanced Micro Devices

AMD was in focus this week as chip stocks rebounded and investors rotated toward AMD following turmoil at Nvidia. On Nov. 9, AMD benefited from a broader semiconductor rebound, while Oppenheimer upgraded the stock to Outperform with a $600 price target. The biggest catalyst came Nov. 11-12, when reports of Jensen Huang’s exit from Nvidia pushed investors toward AMD and Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO), helping AMD rally as Nvidia fell. Wall Street also turned more constructive: Bank of America maintained Buy and raised its target to $700, while William Blair upgraded AMD to Outperform. The moves came amid a broader debate over whether the recent semiconductor correction created a buying opportunity.

Some retail investors had conspiracy theories about Jensen Huang moving to AMD.

The stock has traded in the 52-week range of $188.22 to $658.52, around $572 to $586 per share as of publication of this article. It advanced by 126.08% over the last year and up 30.56% over the last six months. The stock was up 173.30% year-to-date.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings showed that AMD had a strong price trend in the short, long, and medium terms, with a poor value score.

Tesla

TSLA was in focus this week on renewed Space Exploration Technologies Corp.(NASDAQ:SPCX)merger speculation and a rebound in the stock. On Nov. 9, Tesla shares moved higher with the broader tech market. The biggest development came Nov. 12, when reports said Tesla and SpaceX merger discussions were progressing and the parties were discussing terms, though a potential deal could slip into 2027. The speculation continued into Nov. 13, helping Tesla trend after hours, while Elon Musk also drew attention for comments warning against forcing founders out of companies before Jensen Huang’s exit from Nvidia.

Some retail investors were wary of TSLA’s stock movement after the merger talks.

The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $297.38 to $498.83, trading around $396 to $402 per share, as of publication of this article. It declined by 7.70% over the last year and down about 8.3% over the last six months. The stock was down 11.62% year-to-date.

According to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, TSLA was maintaining a weak price trend over the long, short, and medium terms, with a moderate quality score.

Cisco Systems

CSCO was in focus this week after reporting fiscal first-quarter results on Nov. 12 that beat estimates, with EPS of $1.40 versus $1.29 expected, while the company also raised its full-year 2027 outlook and issued second-quarter guidance above estimates. Cisco said it now expects $9 billion in AI infrastructure revenue from hyperscalers in FY27, more than double FY26 levels, as management pointed to a multi-year networking "supercycle." The stronger outlook helped lift shares after hours, with investors focusing on accelerating AI-related demand and Cisco’s expanding role in hyperscale data-center infrastructure.

Retail investors were unhappy with CSCO’s earnings results despite the beat.

The stock had a 52-week range of $72.80 to $130.37, trading around $98 to $103 per share, as of publication of this article. It rose by 38.93% over the year and rose 2.74% in the last six months. The stock was up 32.43% YTD.

CSCO maintains a weak price trend over the medium and short terms but a positive trend in the long term, with a good quality score, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings.

CoreWeave

CRWV was in focus this week after reporting a third-quarter double beat on Nov. 10 and raising full-year guidance, with management calling it a "breakout quarter." The results helped spark a broader AI-stock rebound on Nov. 11, with tech shares adding more than $500 billion in market value. CoreWeave also reportedly planned to raise at least $4 billion through a high-grade loan, keeping financing and leverage in focus. Wall Street remained divided: Citi maintained Buy and raised its target to $149, while several firms cut targets, including Macquarie to $120, Truist to $115, Barclays to $85, and DA Davidson to $45.

Retail investors were worried about CRWV’s debt amid rising yields.

The stock has traded in the 52-week range of $40.58 to $138.25, trading around $54 to $57 per share, as of the publication of this article. It fell by 33.75% over the year, down 47.47% over the last six months, and down 20.96% YTD.

According to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, CRWV was maintaining a weak price trend over the long, short, and medium terms.

Retail focus comprised AI infrastructure momentum, earnings, and corporate news-driven narratives, with broader market action during the week.

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