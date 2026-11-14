Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors’ favorite stocks over the last week — here’s a look at some of our top stories.

U.S. stocks ended the week higher, with gains in semiconductor and technology shares offsetting concerns about inflation and Federal Reserve policy. The S&P 500 rose about 2.4% for the week, while the Nasdaq-100 gained roughly 3.5%, despite a decline Friday. Much of the week’s movement reflected a rotation within the artificial intelligence trade after Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) founder Jensen Huang resigned as CEO and a board member. The broader market remained relatively resilient even as Nvidia shares extended their losing streak.

Nvidia fell about 13% from the previous Friday’s close, putting the stock on track for a sixth consecutive weekly decline. The company’s board named Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress interim CEO as it considers a permanent successor. Meanwhile, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) climbed about 18% for the week, while Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) gained nearly 18%, and Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) advanced about 15%. AMD’s rally accelerated as investors considered whether customers could shift more business toward Nvidia’s competitors, although the stock pulled back Friday.

Inflation data added pressure to the market as investors reassessed the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate outlook. Consumer prices rose 0.4% in October, above economists’ 0.3% estimate, while core CPI increased 0.3%, compared with expectations for 0.2%. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said a 50-basis-point rate hike should be considered at the December meeting. Friday’s producer price report showed monthly wholesale prices rising 0.3%, below the 0.4% forecast, although annual producer inflation reached 6.5%, its highest level since November 2022.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week’s most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

Nvidia Stock Tumbles as Company Prepares To Remove Huang Following Second Affair, by Adam Eckert, reports that Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares fell after reports alleged CEO Jensen Huang had a second extramarital relationship. The allegations emerged as Nvidia was already investigating Huang’s reported relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese executive suspected by U.S. intelligence of gathering information for Beijing. Nvidia’s board hired outside legal counsel to conduct an independent review of the matter. The controversy added to pressure on Nvidia shares, which had fallen about 23% over the previous month.

Tesla Stock Has Best 5-Day Rally in Over a Year as Elon Musk Pushes for SpaceX Merger by December, by Piero Cingari, reports that Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares rose in their strongest five-day run since September 2025, adding approximately $218 billion in market value. The rally followed reports that Elon Musk is pushing to combine Tesla with Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SPCX), potentially announcing a deal as early as December, around Tesla’s Dec. 3 annual shareholder meeting. A combination would bring Musk’s electric vehicle, aerospace, satellite communications and AI businesses under one corporate structure.

Rocket Lab Q3: Revenue Beat, EPS Miss, Company Signs $515 Million in Neutron Launch Deals, by Adam Eckert, reports that Rocket Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:RKLB) beat Wall Street revenue estimates but posted a wider-than-expected loss in the third quarter, as the space company expanded its launch business and secured new Neutron contracts. Revenue climbed 73% year over year to $267.83 million, topping the $255.71 million consensus, while its loss of 12 cents per share was wider than the expected loss of 6 cents. Rocket Lab signed approximately $1 billion in new launch contracts across its Electron, HASTE and Neutron rockets, including more than $515 million in Neutron deals that brought the vehicle’s backlog to 16 missions ahead of its debut. Total backlog reached a record $3.57 billion, including 117 launches.

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

Cisco Tops Q1 Estimates, Raises FY27 Outlook During Multi-Year Networking ‘Supercycle’

CoreWeave Reports Q3 Double Beat, Raises Guidance: ‘This Was a Breakout Quarter’

Rocket Lab’s Near-50% Rebound Is Defying a Wave of Price-Target Cuts

The Bears

Nebius Tumbles After Trimming 2026 View to Low End of Range, by Adam Eckert, reports that Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) shares fell sharply Thursday after the AI cloud company said it now expects 2026 revenue to come in at the low end of its previous forecast, despite beating third-quarter earnings and revenue estimates. Revenue surged 571% year over year to $980.8 million, topping the $907.53 million analyst consensus, while adjusted earnings came in at 30 cents per share, compared with expectations for a loss of 69 cents. Adjusted EBITDA reached $465.8 million, versus a loss of $5.2 million a year earlier. Nebius maintained its 2026 revenue forecast of $3 billion to $3.4 billion but said some revenue would shift into early 2027 because of delays in third-party data-center capacity.

Velo3D Stock Tumbles on Mixed Q3 Earnings, by Adam Eckert, reports that Velo3D Inc. (NASDAQ:VELO) shares fell after the metal 3D-printing company reported third-quarter revenue above estimates but a wider-than-expected loss. Revenue climbed 50% year over year to $20.45 million, topping analyst expectations of $19.34 million, while the adjusted loss of 34 cents per share exceeded the expected loss of 26 cents. Revenue from 3D printers and parts increased 57% to $18.8 million, supported by higher system sales and average selling prices. New bookings totaled $28.9 million, and the company ended the quarter with a backlog of $40.1 million and $75.7 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Archer Aviation Posts Mixed Q3 Results, Shares Slip, by Adam Eckert, reports that Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) beat Wall Street revenue estimates but narrowly missed earnings expectations in the third quarter, as the electric air taxi developer continued investing in aircraft development and commercialization. Revenue totaled $5.1 million, topping estimates of approximately $3.57 million, while the company reported a loss of 35 cents per share, wider than the expected loss of 34 cents. Operating expenses reached $294.3 million, and adjusted EBITDA loss totaled $178.5 million, near the favorable end of its guidance range.

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

AST SpaceMobile Stock Slides After Posting Q3 Double-Miss

Digital Turbine Stock Drops After Q2 Earnings

Lucid Reports Q3 Double Miss as Transformation Plan Progresses

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