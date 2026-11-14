Each week, Benzinga’s Stock Whisper Index uses proprietary data and pattern recognition to highlight five stocks just under the surface that deserve attention.

Investors are constantly on the hunt for undervalued, under-followed and emerging stocks. Retail traders have countless methods at their disposal. Sifting through available information to uncover new opportunities and understand why certain stocks matter can be challenging.

Here’s a look at the Benzinga Stock Whisper Index for the week ending Nov. 13:

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc(NASDAQ:KDP): The beverage company saw strong interest from readers during the week as the planned separation into two companies takes shape. The company commenced a public offering of $2 billon to strengthen the balance sheet ahead of the separation, with plans to pay off debt. The owner of several carbonated soft drink brands and several coffee brands will separate into Beverage Co. and Global Coffee Co. in early 2027 according to recent plans. The goal is to have each company be able to grow on their own. Keurig Dr Pepper reported quarterly results at the start of the month with revenue and earnings per share each beating analyst estimates. The company also reaffirmed full-year guidance. Several analysts raised the price targets on the stock after earnings.

Welltower Inc(NYSE:WELL): The world’s largest healthcare real estate investment trust saw strong interest from readers during the week. The company recently reported mixed quarterly results, while also raising its fully-year FFO guidance. Welltower could be attracting interest due to its strong track record of growth or its growing dividend. Analysts also raised their price targets on the stock after quarterly results, which may put a bigger spotlight on the company for potential investors.

Comfort Systems USA(NYSE:FIX): One of this year’s hottest stocks has come back down to earth. Shares trade at around $1,112, towards the low end of the 52-week trading range of $841.66 to $2,073.99. Shares spiked higher this year on strong quarterly results and as the company became a favorite AI data center related trade idea. Data center adjacent stocks were among those hardest hit in recent weeks. There may be a pullback opportunity here for investors, with the company recently posting a double beat in late October. The company has now beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in more than 10 straight quarters and beaten revenue estimates in eight straight quarters. The caution is that analysts did cut price targets on the stock after the recent financial results.

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD): The brokerage company saw strong interest from readers with a handful of reasons why. The company reported October figures, which showed that crypto trading volumes for the month were down 21% from September and down 48% year-over-year. Platform assets were also down in October from the previous month, a figure that had been growing. Event contracts were up 136% year-over-year, but up only 5% from the month of September. The mixed monthly results may have been why Goldman Sachs cut the price target on the stock. Along with the analyst action and monthly numbers, the stock likely fell due to downward pressure on the cryptocurrency market with Bitcoin falling in price.

Palo Alto Networks Inc(NASDAQ:PANW): The cybersecurity stock is likely generating strong interest ahead of first-quarter financial results, set for Wednesday. The company has been a strong reporter when it comes to analyst expectations. Analysts expect earnings to grow from 93 cents per share to 97 cents per share and revenue to grow from $2.47 to $3.31 billion. The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in seven straight quarters and beaten revenue in more than 10 straight quarters. Analysts are mixed on the stock ahead of earnings though based on recent price target action.

Stay tuned for next week’s report, and follow Benzinga Pro for all the latest headlines andtop market-moving stories here.

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