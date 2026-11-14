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SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci has challenged the notion that Nvidia Corp.(NASDAQ:NVDA) cannot thrive without former CEOJensen Huang.

He pointed to Apple Inc.’s(NASDAQ:AAPL) continued growth after Steve Jobs’ death as evidence that great companies can outlast their founders.

Scaramucci Pushes Back On Huang’s ‘Irreplaceable’ Narrative

Scaramucci shared his views on X while responding to venture capitalist Naval Ravikant, who compared Huang to Jobs and described the former Nvidia chief as irreplaceable.

“Steve Jobs was an extraordinary person and visionary entrepreneur,” Scaramucci wrote.

However, he noted that Apple has grown into a $5.2 trillion company since Jobs’ death in 2011, delivering a 25% compound annual growth rate.

“Great entrepreneurs build great companies that outlast them,” he added. "Notion that Nvidia will die without Jensen, another visionary, doesn’t rhyme."

Musk had previously backed Ravikant’s comparison, replying “True” to his post.

Read Also: Gary Black Says Tesla Board Would Be Reluctant to Hire Jensen Huang, Warns Against Bringing Ex-Nvidia Chief Into Elon Musk's Empire

Lex Fridman Calls Nvidia’s Decision a ‘Huge Mistake’

Earlier, podcast host Lex Fridman took a sharply different position, criticizing Nvidia’s handling of Huang’s departure.

“Nvidia letting Jensen go is a huge mistake, for America and for humanity,” Fridman wrote on X, comparing the situation to Apple’s decision to push Jobs out in 1985.

Fridman said he had known Huang for years and had repeatedly heard people praise his character, kindness and humility.

Nvidia Boss Resigns After Affair Allegations Emerge

Huang stepped down as Nvidia CEO on Thursday after 33 years at the helm, following allegations surrounding his personal relationships. He acknowledged an affair with Alice Huang, reportedly suspected by some U.S. intelligence officials of having ties to Chinese intelligence.

The controversy intensified after reports linked him to another alleged relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of health care. Later, more reports emerged about Huang having an affair with a second employee.

Price Action: Nvidia shares fell 2.01% on Friday, closing at $162.85, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankingsrank Nvidia in the 11th percentile for Momentum and the 98th percentile for Growth, while its short-, medium- and long-term price trends remain bearish.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Read Also: Nancy Pelosi’s Nvidia Bet Just Cost Her Most Of A Year’s Pay — Thanks To Jensen Huang

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