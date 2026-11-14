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Investor Gary Black believes Tesla Inc.’s(NASDAQ:TSLA) board would be hesitant to bring formerNvidia Corp.(NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang into Elon Musk’s business empire.

Black Questions Tesla Board’s Willingness to Hire Jensen Huang

On Friday, Black, managing partner of The Future Fund LLC, took to X to push back against suggestions that Musk should hire Huang to lead projects such as Tesla, Space Exploration Technologies Corp(NASDAQ:SPCX) or Terafab.

Black argued that people overlooking corporate governance dynamics were underestimating the risks involved in such an appointment.

“Individuals who serve on boards of publicly-traded companies seek to minimize risk, not maximize value,” Black wrote, adding that hiring Huang “in any leadership capacity now does not minimize risk.”

He also cited his own experience serving on publicly traded company boards, saying it gave him confidence that Nvidia’s board would ultimately have to remove Huang, despite widespread disagreement with his assessment.

When another X user pointed out that Musk himself is not particularly risk-averse, Black clarified that his comments concerned Tesla’s board, not the billionaire CEO.

“I’m talking about the $TSLA board — not Elon,” he responded.

Read Also: Nvidia Yet to Hire Search Firm for Jensen Huang's Successor as Arm CEO Rene Haas Reportedly Emerges as Potential Contender

Elon Musk Has Expressed Interest In Hiring Huang

Musk had entertained bringing Huang into his companies even before the Nvidia co-founder stepped down.

On Wednesday, when financial news account ZeroHedge posted, “Elon please hire Jensen,” Musk replied, “That would be an honor.”

Huang resigned as Nvidia CEO on Thursday after 33 years leading the chipmaker, amid fallout from his alleged affairs. Huang acknowledged an affair with Alice Huang, a woman reportedly suspected by some U.S. intelligence officials of being a Chinese spy, and also allegedly being involved in an intimate relationship with another Nvidia employee, Kimberly Powell, the company’s vice president of health care. The controversy widened after reports said that Huang allegedly had an intimate relationship with a second company employee.

Musk subsequently revealed that he had signed a petition calling for Huang’s reinstatement at Nvidia, writing, “A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen and I’m signing it too.”

Will Jensen Huang Join SpaceX?

Meanwhile, prediction-market traders are weighing whether Huang could join SpaceX by Dec. 31, 2026. Polymarket currently puts the probability at approximately 9%, suggesting limited confidence in such a move.

Price Action: On Friday, Nvidia shares declined 2.01% to settle at $162.85, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankingsplace Nvidia in the 11th percentile for Momentum and 98th percentile for Growth, while its short-, medium- and long-term price trends continue to signal bearish trends.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Read Also: Jim Cramer Questions If Jensen Huang Betrayed Nvidia Shareholders, Says Former CEO Let Investors Down: ‘Yes. End Of Story’

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