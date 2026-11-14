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The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Friday to hear Robinhood Markets Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HOOD) appeal seeking to end a shareholder lawsuit alleging the brokerage misled investors about its finances and growth ahead of its 2021 IPO.

The court is expected to rule by the end of June, according to Reuters.

Securities Act Claims Center on Meme Stock Disclosures

Investors who bought IPO-linked shares sued under the Securities Act of 1933. The law requires companies to disclose accurate information for informed investment decisions.

Plaintiffs allege Robinhood failed to disclose that revenue had shifted toward meme stocks like GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) and the cryptocurrency Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE). They say that trading frenzy had faded before the July 2021 IPO. They also cite an "exodus of its traditional customers."

According to the plaintiffs, Robinhood reported declines in revenue and key performance indicators after its IPO. They allege those declines led to a sharp fall in its stock price.

Robinhood has rejected the claims. The company contends its IPO documents made extensive disclosures about future risks and warned of a downturn from the meme-stock and dogecoin-driven trading peaks of early 2021.

Robinhood did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

Lower Courts Split

U.S. District Judge Edward Chen dismissed the case in 2024. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived it in 2025, finding Chen applied the wrong legal standards.

Robinhood argues the ruling exposes companies to massive liability and risks burying investors in trivial information.

Earlier, the Trump administration’s solicitor general, invited by the court to weigh in, recommended that the justices hear the case, but only on when omitting information from an IPO filing can create liability under the Securities Act.

Trading Metrics

Robinhood has a market capitalization of about $70.11 billion. Over the past 52 weeks, its stock has traded as high as $139.75 and as low as $63.52.

Price Action: On Friday, HOOD closed at $77.86, down 4.29%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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Disclaimer:This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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