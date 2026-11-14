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Nvidia Corp.(NASDAQ:NVDA) has yet to appoint an executive search firm to find a permanent replacement for former CEO Jensen Huang, even as Arm Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:ARM) CEO Rene Haas reportedly emerges as a potential candidate.

Nvidia Yet to Begin Formal CEO Search

In an emailed statement to Benzinga, the Nvidia board said, “We are in the process of selecting a search firm for the Nvidia CEO role. We have not formally engaged any potential candidates.”

Adding, “Any speculation regarding individual candidates, whether internal or external, is premature."

CNBC first reported the development.

The company appointed CFOColette Kress as interim CEO after Huang stepped down Thursday following revelations about multiple alleged extramarital affairs, including one involving a woman reportedly suspected of having ties to Chinese intelligence.

Kress held her first meeting with senior executives at Nvidia’s Santa Clara, California, headquarters on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Read Also: ‘Nvidia Letting Jensen Go is Terrible for America’: Podcaster Lex Fridman Compares Chipmaker to Apple Firing Steve Jobs

Arm CEO Rene Haas Emerges as Potential Successor

The Financial Times reported Friday that Nvidia’s board had approached Haas as part of its succession search. However, there is no guarantee he will receive or accept an offer.

Haas spent seven years at Nvidia before joining Arm in 2013. He became Arm’s CEO in 2022 and subsequently oversaw its Nasdaq listing in 2023.

Other names discussed by industry watchers include Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.(NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa Su, Micron Technology, Inc.(NASDAQ:MU) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, Marvell Technology Inc.(NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matt Murphy and Apple Inc.(NASDAQ:AAPL) hardware chief Johny Srouji.

Former Apple CEO Tim Cook has also been floated by President Donald Trump.

Nvidia Employees Push for Huang’s Return

Meanwhile, Wired reported that an internal post urging Nvidia’s board to consider employee sentiment before deciding on Huang had attracted more than 1,600 comments, with several employees advocating his return.

Billionaire Elon Musk also said on X that he would sign a petition seeking Huang’s reinstatement, although it remains unclear whether he was referring to the same employee-led effort.

Price Action: On Friday, Nvidia shares declined 2.01% to settle at $162.85, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankingsplace Nvidia in the 11th percentile for Momentum and 98th percentile for Growth, while its price trends remain bearish across the short, medium and long term.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Read Also: Anthony Scaramucci Rips Howard Lutnick Over Nvidia Chip Crackdown: ‘Incompetence Is Random. This Broke The Same Way Every Time’

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