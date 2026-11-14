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Elon Musk has thrown his support behind a growing campaign to bring Jensen Huang back to Nvidia Corp.(NASDAQ:NVDA).

Elon Musk Backs Jensen Huang’s Return to Nvidia

On Friday, Musk revealed that he signed a petition seeking the longtime CEO’s reinstatement.

"A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen and I’m signing it too," Musk said in a post on X.

It remains unclear which petition Musk signed. However, Wired reported Thursday that Nvidia employees had circulated an internal appeal for Huang’s return, attracting more than 1,600 comments, most of them reportedly supporting his reinstatement.

Musk has repeatedly defended Huang amid the controversy, arguing that founders are difficult to replace. When a social media user suggested that he hire the former Nvidia chief, Musk responded, "That would be an honor."

Read Also: Nancy Pelosi’s Nvidia Bet Just Cost Her Most Of A Year’s Pay — Thanks To Jensen Huang

Jensen Huang’s Resignation Follows Affair Scandal

Huang’s departure came Thursday after he acknowledged an affair with Alice Huang, a woman reportedly suspected by some U.S. intelligence officials of being a Chinese spy, and also allegedly being involved in an intimate relationship with another Nvidia employee, Kimberly Powell, the company’s vice president of health care.

The controversy has widened after reports said that Huang allegedly had an intimate relationship with a second company employee.

He had led Nvidia for 33 years, transforming the graphics-chip maker into a central player in the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

Can Nvidia Bring Its Longtime CEO Back

Nvidia board Chairman Harvey C. Jones said the company expects operations, customer commitments and its product roadmap to continue without disruption.

CFO Colette Kress has taken over as interim CEO.

Despite growing support for Huang’s return, prediction market Polymarket traders currently assign him a 31% chance of rejoining Nvidia by the end of 2027.

Price Action: On Friday, Nvidia shares fell 2.01% to close at $162.85, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankingsrank Nvidia in the 11th percentile for Momentum and the 98th percentile for Growth, while its short-, medium- and long-term price trends remain negative.

Disclaimer:This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Read Also: Elizabeth Warren, GOP Senator Turn the Heat on Jensen Huang, Howard Lutnick Over Nvidia-China Spy Concerns — ‘Huang’s Decision to Resign From Nvidia Does Not Absolve Him’

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