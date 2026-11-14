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On Friday, OpenAI introduced ChatGPT Wallet, a new payment capability that allows its "dots" AI agents to complete purchases for users on their behalf.

OpenAI Teams Up With Financial Giants for ChatGPT Wallet

OpenAI said ChatGPT Wallet is the first payment wallet designed to let AI agents make transactions without accessing users’ actual card information. It also mandates security verification for each purchase while retaining existing card rewards and protections for qualifying disputes.

The AI lab noted that it developed ChatGPT Wallet in collaboration with American Express Co.(NYSE:AXP), Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) and Visa Inc.(NYSE:V).

“ChatGPT Wallet marks our first American Express Agentic Commerce Experiences integration, enabling eligible Card Members to use their Amex Card while reviewing and approving each purchase,” said Luke Gebb, executive vice president and head of Global Innovation, American Express, in a blog post by OpenAI.

OpenAI started the rollout of ChatGPT Wallet through dots on Friday, allowing users to delegate purchases to their AI agents. The feature will initially be accessible to U.S.-based ChatGPT Pro subscribers aged 18 and above who have eligible cards issued in the country.

The company noted that users review the items, total, and selected card before approving each purchase through Face ID or fingerprint verification. The payment network then generates a token with substitute card details, allowing the transaction to be charged without revealing the user’s actual card information to the merchant or AI agent.

Chaya Nayak, OpenAI’s head of product for monetization and payments, told CNBC in an interview that the company aims to prioritize merchants and network partners while establishing a secure, user-friendly foundation for the service.

OpenAI plans to collaborate with businesses, banks and payment networks to gather feedback from initial users and gradually widen access, extending the benefits of AI-driven commerce to more consumers and businesses.

In May, OpenAI unveiled a new personal finance feature for ChatGPT users, allowing direct connections to financial accounts through supported institutions.

Read Also: OpenAI Dismantles Standalone Robotics Team as it Bets on Bigger AI Models

AI Agent Race Heats Up

In September, Meta Platforms, Inc.(NASDAQ:META) launched Muse, a personal AI agent that browses websites, sorts email, and completes multi-step tasks on its own. The AI agent quickly became a hit, with roughly 2.5 million U.S. downloads within two weeks of its release on Sept. 8.

Last month, the app surpassed 10 million downloads in the U.S.

ByteDance Ltd.plans to reportedly release an AI agent along the lines ofMeta in the coming weeks to compete in the AI race with its U.S. counterparts.

However, AI agents are facing resistance to adoption. Shortly after Muse’s release, Amazon.com, Inc.(NASDAQ: AMZN) blocked the AI agent from shopping on Amazon.com, escalating a dispute over how third-party agents access online stores.

Amazon’s 2026 agent rules require automated systems to identify themselves and stop accessing its services when requested.

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