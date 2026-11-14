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Editor’s note: The story has been updated to include a comment from the White House.

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett on Friday rejected a report that he is expected to leave the White House in the coming weeks.

The White House economic adviser told CNBC’s Eamon Javers in a text message that the report is "not true."

Hassett’s answer follows Semafor’s earlier Friday report, citing sources who said Hassett "has been inquiring about roles outside the administration," even before Republicans’ heavy losses in the Nov. 3 midterm election.

A White House official also pushed back against the report, telling Benzinga that "There is no factual basis for this reporting. Kevin Hassett is a key member of President Trump’s economic team and will continue working to advance President Trump’s economic policies.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and his counselor, David Zervos, are among the names being floated as successors, according to the Semafor report.

Departures Mount After Democrats Flip Congress

Several Trump administration officials have stepped down since Democrats flipped Congress in the midterm, upending the president’s plans for the rest of his term.

Recently, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wilesleft her position, and Stephen Miller took over. Since Election Day, two Justice Department officials have also departed. They are Harmeet Dhillon, who served as a leader in the Civil Rights Division, and John Eisenberg, who headed the National Security Division.

Following the midterm election loss, President Donald Trump signaled more changes could follow. Trump said there may be “a few changes" to his team but declined to name who.

The National Economic Council helps coordinate economic policy across the White House, including issues such as trade and taxes. Its director advises the president on these matters.

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Disclaimer:This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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