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A 31-year-old couple in suburban Atlanta welcomed their first child in March. Between the crib, car seat, stroller, a postpartum hospital bill and three months living on one income during parental leave, they now owe $19,000 on two credit cards and are juggling seven buy now, pay later plans.

“Each one felt small,” one of them said. “We didn’t realize how much it added up to until we listed them all.”

Their first step is to stop opening new installment plans and put every balance, payment amount and due date in one place. Seven separate payment schedules layered on top of high-interest credit card debt can strain a checking account, especially when a family’s income has recently changed.

The goal isn’t necessarily to consolidate everything into one payment. It’s to understand what they owe, avoid missed payments and build a repayment strategy that accounts for both their credit cards and the installment plans.

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Why Pay-In-Four Plans Pile Up So Fast

Buy now, pay later loans typically split a purchase into four installments, often paid every two weeks. Each plan may look manageable on its own, but several running at once can create a steady stream of automatic withdrawals from a checking account.

The pattern is common. In a 2025 report, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found that approximately 63% of buy now, pay later borrowers had multiple loans at the same time at some point during the year. The average borrower originated 9.5 BNPL loans in 2022.

The CFPB also found that BNPL borrowers tended to carry higher balances on other unsecured debt, including credit cards.

That doesn’t mean every borrower has seven plans open at once. But it illustrates how installment purchases can accumulate alongside other forms of debt.

What The Credit Cards Are Costing Them

The installment plans may be easier to track, but the credit card balances are likely the more expensive part of their debt.

The Federal Reserve reported that the average interest rate on credit card accounts assessed interest was 22.36% in the third quarter of 2026, according to its consumer credit data.

At that rate, a $19,000 balance would generate roughly $354 in interest over a month if the balance and rate remained unchanged. Their actual charges will depend on the APRs on their two cards, their average daily balances and any payments or new purchases.

That is money that doesn’t reduce the principal. If they make only minimum payments, a significant portion of their money could continue going toward interest rather than paying down what they owe.

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Which Debt Should They Tackle First?

They should start by listing all seven BNPL plans, including the remaining balance, installment amount, due dates and any fees for missed payments. They should do the same for both credit cards, noting each card’s APR and minimum payment.

Next, they should make at least the required payments on every account to avoid unnecessary late fees and other consequences. They should also pause new pay-in-four purchases while they get their finances organized.

Once those payments are accounted for, extra money should generally go toward the credit card with the highest interest rate. This is the debt avalanche method, which can reduce the total interest paid over time.

They shouldn’t assume all seven installment plans will be paid off in six to eight weeks. The payoff timeline depends on when each plan began and how many installments remain. As individual plans end, the money previously going toward those payments can be redirected toward the credit cards.

When A Debt Relief Program Makes Sense

If the $19,000 in credit card debt still feels unmanageable after they account for their household expenses and installment payments, they may want to explore professional help.

One option is a nonprofit credit counseling agency. A counselor can review their budget and determine whether a debt management plan could help them repay their balances, potentially with lower interest rates or waived fees negotiated with creditors. That is different from debt settlement, and creditors must agree to the proposed terms.

Debt settlement is another possibility for consumers who cannot realistically repay their full balances. A debt settlement company may negotiate with creditors to accept less than the full amount owed, but creditors are not required to participate or accept an offer. The process can also involve missed payments, additional interest and fees, collection activity, lawsuits and damage to credit scores. Forgiven debt may have tax consequences.

The Federal Trade Commission advises consumers to understand the risks, fees and timeline before enrolling in a debt relief program. Under the FTC’s Telemarketing Sales Rule, covered providers generally cannot collect fees until they have resolved at least one debt, the consumer has agreed to the creditor’s written settlement terms and the consumer has made at least one payment under that agreement.

For new parents already short on time, professional help may be worth exploring. Accredited Debt Relief offers a free consultation to review their financial situation and discuss potential debt relief options. Whether a program makes sense depends on their income, expenses, eligible debts and ability to make the required payments.

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Protecting The Plan As Their Baby Gets Older

Child care may become another major expense as their baby grows, and it could arrive before the credit card balances are gone. That makes it important to leave some room in their budget for unexpected costs rather than putting every available dollar toward debt.

They could start with a modest emergency savings goal, such as $500, and gradually work toward one month of essential expenses. Even a small reserve can help keep an unexpected medical bill, car repair or child-related expense from going straight onto a credit card.

They should also review their credit reports to make sure the information being reported is accurate. The FTC notes that all three nationwide credit bureaus offer free weekly credit reports through AnnualCreditReport.com. Reviewing those reports can help them spot errors or unfamiliar accounts, although not every BNPL provider reports every installment loan to all three bureaus.

The First Thing To Do This Week

They don’t need to solve all $19,000 in credit card debt immediately. They need a clear picture of what is coming out of their checking account and when.

This week, they can list every BNPL payment, card balance, minimum payment and due date, then compare those obligations with their current household income. From there, they can pause new installment purchases, protect their minimum payments and decide whether they can manage the balances on their own or need help from a credit counselor or debt relief provider.

With a new baby and a tighter household budget, the goal is to make their debt payments predictable without leaving themselves with no room for the next unexpected expense.

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