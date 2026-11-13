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NVIDIA Corp(NASDAQ:NVDA) stock fell hard during the week with the company having one of the most-talked-about stories of the year. CEO Jensen Huang admitted to an affair with an alleged Chinese spy over the weekend before resigning from the company he helped create later in the week.

Podcast host Lex Fridman believes the company handled things poorly.

• NVIDIA stock is under selling pressure. Why is NVDA stock trading lower?

Lex Fridman on Nvidia Scandal

As Nvidia shares continue to slide, podcaster Lex Fridman is questioning the board’s decision to launch an investigation that may have prompted Huang’s departure.

"Nvidia letting Jensen go is a huge mistake, for America and for humanity," Fridman tweeted in a post about Huang.

Fridman said he was trying to stay quiet on the topic out of respect for Huang, Huang’s family and Nvidia employees.

"My heart goes out to them in this difficult personal family moment. But I can also say that Jensen is human, and makes mistakes like all of us do."

As some others have done, Fridman compares the resignation of Huang to other large companies that have lost their founders.

"It’s Apple firing Steve Jobs all over again, but much bigger, given the role of AI in defining the future of our world."

Fridman said that thousands of people have told him how awesome a person Huang is.

"I’ve never had anyone tell me anything but how awesome he is or how much they love him."

The podcaster also brushes off the "spy talk" that was centered on Huang’s affair.

"Jensen is as proud an American as it gets."

Fridman said that "Nvidia letting Jensen go is terrible for America."

"I stand with Jensen."

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Jensen Huang Behind the Scenes

In his post, Fridman said that he has known Huang for years and been able to spend time with him away from cameras.

"I have seen him show kindness, humility, care to everyone around him, including strangers, including from the poorest most struggling parts of society, treating all the same with the same thoughtfulness and attention," Fridman said.

The podcaster said Huang did this because people are all human, not because he had something to gain.

"That shows rare character, to maintain humility and humanity through all of it."

Fridman interviewed Huang in March 2026 in a podcast episode titled "The $4 Trillion Company & The AI Revolution. Fridman also featured Huang in an October 2026 video where they visited Taiwan together.

Read Also: Gene Munster Says This is Nvidia’s Biggest ‘Long-Term Challenge’ After Replacing Jensen Huang

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