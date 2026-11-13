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The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide halt to flight departures on Friday after communications problems disrupted multiple air traffic control facilities, raising safety concerns and throwing U.S. air travel into uncertainty.

The emergency measure, introduced shortly before 4 p.m. Eastern time, required aircraft preparing to depart from American airports to remain on the ground until regulators authorize operations to resume.

According to Axios, the FAA confirmed that communications failures had affected multiple Air Route Traffic Control Centers, which oversee aircraft traveling between airports.

Agency technicians were working to identify and resolve the problem, but the FAA did not immediately provide a timetable for restoring normal operations.

International Flights Face Special Restrictions

The nationwide directive applies to departing aircraft, while flights already in the air can continue toward their destinations.

International aircraft arriving in the United States are being assessed individually rather than subjected to a blanket prohibition on landing, according to Reuters.

The disruption followed an earlier suspension of departures in Chicago, Reuters reported, suggesting that problems initially affecting specific facilities had developed into a broader operational emergency.

Rare Shutdown Revives Memories of 2023 Breakdown

The episode marks another major interruption to America’s aviation system, following a similar nationwide shutdown in January 2023.

That earlier crisis resulted from a malfunction in the FAA’s Notice to Air Missions system, which supplies pilots with essential information about potential flight hazards.

According to the agency’s official 2023 account, departures were suspended for nearly two hours before the restriction was lifted at 9:07 a.m. Eastern time. Investigators subsequently linked the breakdown to files accidentally deleted during database maintenance.

Friday’s incident involves a different part of the aviation network.

The FAA operates 21 Air Route Traffic Control Centers, responsible for managing aircraft across large sections of U.S. airspace and transferring flights between control regions.

Unlike airport towers, which oversee aircraft near individual airports, these centers coordinate flights during their journeys between destinations, according to the agency’s air traffic control documentation.

Billions in Upgrades, But Aviation System Faces Fresh Crisis

The latest breakdown also comes as Washington attempts to modernize aging aviation infrastructure. Congress approved $12.5 billion last year for communications upgrades, while federal officials sought an additional $30.1 billion on Friday, Reuters reported.

The immediate question for airlines and travelers is how quickly communications can be restored, and how long the resulting disruption will affect flight schedules.

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