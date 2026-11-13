Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC) may be on track to finish in the red for a second straight year — and changing market cycles may be the explanation as to why that is.

Bitcoin Magazine’s latest “Chart of the Day” analysis highlighted that Bitcoin ended 2025 down nearly 6% and has fallen another 16% year-to-date in 2026.

To finish the year up, Bitcoin would need to reclaim $87,500, requiring a rally of roughly 18% from the levels cited.

But there are several factors weighing on the outlook:

Historical patterns: Bitcoin has rebounded in the year following major annual declines in 2014, 2018 and 2022.

Bitcoin has rebounded in the year following major annual declines in 2014, 2018 and 2022. Options market: Relatively low implied volatility suggests traders are not anticipating unusually large price swings.

Relatively low implied volatility suggests traders are not anticipating unusually large price swings. Prediction markets: The most likely year-end range cited was $70,000–$75,000.

The most likely year-end range cited was $70,000–$75,000. ETF flows: Continued outflows suggest institutional demand remains under pressure.

Why Two Red Years Is Misleading

Bitcoin Magazine’s lead market analyst Sean Hagan argued that spot Bitcoin ETFs shifted Bitcoin’s traditional cycle forward, pushing it to a record high before the 2024 halving.

Both 2021 and 2025 ended roughly 30% below their respective peaks, but it gained 60% in 2021 because it started the year much lower.

The earlier rally in 2024 left Bitcoin with less room to absorb losses in 2025.

This suggests consecutive red years may reflect changing cycle timing rather than a deeper bear market.

Is Bitcoin’s Bear Market Becoming Less Severe?

The analysis highlighted Bitcoin’s relatively shallow decline compared with previous cycles.

While earlier bear markets saw drawdowns approaching 80%, the latest downturn reached a low near $58,500 in June, roughly nine months after its peak.

That would make the current correction shorter and less severe than previous major bear markets, assuming the June low holds.

Gold and the Nasdaq have experienced consecutive losing years without preventing subsequent recoveries.

Image: Shutterstock

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