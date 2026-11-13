undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
Josh Kushner Bets Big on Elon Musk, More Than Doubles Thrive Capital Stake in SpaceX Stock in Q3
By Chris Katje,10 days ago
Josh Kushner‘s venture capital fund, Thrive Capital, reshuffled its investment portfolio in the third quarter (Q3), significantly increasing its stake in Elon Musk-led SpaceX(NASDAQ:SPCX).
Newly released filings show that the firm, already an early investor in SpaceX, added 27.9 million shares of SPCX in Q3 — a 148% increase from the second quarter, according to 13Finfo.
By the end of Q3, the SpaceX position was valued at around $7.1 billion, representing 92% of the investment portfolio.
It is unclear how much Kushner paid for the SpaceX shares in Q3. The shares traded between $104.83 and $171.74 throughout the quarter. Shares closed at $170.86 in Q2 and $150.86 in Q3.
Read Also: SpaceX, Tesla Merger Could Hit Democratic Roadblock: Jay Woods Unsure if Elon Musk Can 'Work His Magic'
Thrive Capital’s Other Bets
Separately, Thrive’s Kushner struck a deal in August to buy the Los Angeles Lakers.
Thrive also sold 6.3 million shares of Oscar Health(NYSE:OSCR) in the quarter. The fund now holds 7.25% of Oscar Health notes valued at $131.9 million at the end of Q3.
Another new position is Securitize Corp(NYSE:SECZ), bringing the portfolio’s total to six holdings at the end of Q3, with $7.6 billion in assets. Here are the positions:
- SpaceX: $7.1 billion, 92% of fund
- Amazon.com Inc(NASDAQ:AMZN): $225.2 million, 2.9% of fund
- Shopify Inc(NASDAQ:SHOP): $132.8 million, 1.7% of fund
- Oscar Health Notes: $131.9 million, 1.7% of fund
- Figma Inc(NYSE:FIG): $92.4 million, 1.2% of fund
- Securitize: $24.6 million, 0.3% of fund
Read Also: Thrive Capital Takes On Pro Sports With A Stake In The San Francisco Giants
Photo Courtesy: JOCA_PH on Shutterstock.com