Photo Courtesy: JOCA_PH on Shutterstock.com

Josh Kushner‘s venture capital fund, Thrive Capital, reshuffled its investment portfolio in the third quarter (Q3), significantly increasing its stake in Elon Musk-led SpaceX(NASDAQ:SPCX).

Newly released filings show that the firm, already an early investor in SpaceX, added 27.9 million shares of SPCX in Q3 — a 148% increase from the second quarter, according to 13Finfo.

By the end of Q3, the SpaceX position was valued at around $7.1 billion, representing 92% of the investment portfolio.

It is unclear how much Kushner paid for the SpaceX shares in Q3. The shares traded between $104.83 and $171.74 throughout the quarter. Shares closed at $170.86 in Q2 and $150.86 in Q3.

Read Also: SpaceX, Tesla Merger Could Hit Democratic Roadblock: Jay Woods Unsure if Elon Musk Can 'Work His Magic'

Thrive Capital’s Other Bets

Separately, Thrive’s Kushner struck a deal in August to buy the Los Angeles Lakers.

Thrive also sold 6.3 million shares of Oscar Health(NYSE:OSCR) in the quarter. The fund now holds 7.25% of Oscar Health notes valued at $131.9 million at the end of Q3.

Another new position is Securitize Corp(NYSE:SECZ), bringing the portfolio’s total to six holdings at the end of Q3, with $7.6 billion in assets. Here are the positions:

SpaceX : $7.1 billion, 92% of fund

: $7.1 billion, 92% of fund Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN): $225.2 million, 2.9% of fund

(NASDAQ:AMZN): $225.2 million, 2.9% of fund Shopify Inc (NASDAQ:SHOP): $132.8 million, 1.7% of fund

(NASDAQ:SHOP): $132.8 million, 1.7% of fund Oscar Health Notes: $131.9 million, 1.7% of fund

Notes: $131.9 million, 1.7% of fund Figma Inc (NYSE:FIG): $92.4 million, 1.2% of fund

(NYSE:FIG): $92.4 million, 1.2% of fund Securitize: $24.6 million, 0.3% of fund

Read Also: Thrive Capital Takes On Pro Sports With A Stake In The San Francisco Giants

Photo Courtesy: JOCA_PH on Shutterstock.com