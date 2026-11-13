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NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock has fallen on the week after CEO Jensen Huang admitted to an affair with an alleged Chinese spy and later resigned from the company he founded. While the wealth of Huang has fallen as a result, other shareholders are seeing declines in their portfolios, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

• NVIDIA stock is facing resistance. Why are NVDA shares declining?

Nancy Pelosi Sees Nvidia Stock Declines

Pelosi owns 5,000 Nvidia shares and some options, according to the Benzinga Government Trades page.

A disclosure from Pelosi showed that her husband Paul Pelosi, a venture capitalist, exercised 50 call options in Nvidia with a strike price of $80 on Jan. 16.

Nvidia stock closed at $186.64 on Nov. 6, ahead of news that Huang had cheated and created a scandal for the company. A day later, he resigned and Nvidia stock has been extremely volatile throughout the trading week.

Shares were down $25.09 a week ago to $161.55 on Friday, losing 13.4% during the week.

This means the 5,000 shares owned by the Pelosis are now worth $125,450 less than they were on Nov. 6. That is around 72% of the $174,000 annual salary Nancy Pelosi collects from Congress.

While that’s the bad news, the good news is that the Pelosis are still up on these shares, as the options were purchased in January 2025 when the stock traded at $136.38.

The Pelosis also own 20 call options with a $100 strike price and a Jan. 15 expiration date. Those options were bought when Nvidia stock traded at $188.99. Those options are down in value this week too, although it’s harder to pinpoint exactly how much the Pelosis have lost on that trade.

Nancy Pelosi disclosed selling Nvidia stock in December 2025 and December 2024 and could do the same this year, a move that could have to do with year-end taxes or seasonality of the stock.

Read Also: Nancy Pelosi’s Warner Bros. Stake Was Cashed Out in Paramount Deal, Worth About 43% of Her Salary

Pelosi’s Trading History and Exit

Pelosi has been one of the most-followed members of Congress for stock trading due to the large size of trades in both stocks and options made by her husband.

A year ago, Pelosi said she would not seek re-election in last week’s midterm elections. She will leave office in early January.

Pelosi, 86, has been in Congress since 1987 and became the first female House Speaker, serving from 2007 to 2011 and 2019 to 2023.

The Pelosis have had success with their trades, but some have also caused potential conflicts of interest and red flags, including buying Nvidia stock ahead of a vote on the CHIPS Act, which was set to benefit semiconductor companies such as Nvidia. Pelosi later reported selling the stock at a loss, a move that turned out to cost the couple millions of dollars in potential profits years later.

Pelosi also disclosed buying Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) options ahead of pro-electric vehicle moves by then-President Joe Biden.

Disclosures have also shown sales of stock and options ahead of investigations, such as the sale of Visa(NYSE:V) shares ahead of a Department of Justice lawsuit announced in September 2024.

Many investors track Pelosi’s trades, including the Pelosi Tracker on Autopilot, which has over $500 million in assets under management.

Pelosi has disclosed over 200 trades since 2014, totaling more than $225 million, according to data from Quiver Quantitative. In 2026, Pelosi’s disclosed trades are over $19 million.

After Pelosi leaves Congress, she will no longer be required to disclose the stock and options trading activity of her husband. This could mean that investors have seen the last disclosures of her family’s trading.

Read Also: Nancy Pelosi Discloses New $1 Million Transaction, But This Time It's Not a Stock

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