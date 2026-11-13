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Broadcom has not beaten Nvidia by this much in a single week since it went public in 2009.

Broadcom Inc.(NASDAQ:AVGO) is up 18% this week, trading near $346.60 on Friday afternoon. NVIDIA Corp.(NASDAQ:NVDA) has fallen 12.9% to about $162.60.

As a result, the Broadcom-to-Nvidia price ratio has jumped 35.4%, its biggest weekly gain on record. The previous high, nearly 33%, came in the week ended Dec. 13, 2024, after Broadcom’s earnings.

Chart: Broadcom-To-Nvidia Price Ratio Posts Its Biggest Weekly Gain Since 2009

The trigger was Nvidia’s leadership crisis. On Thursday, the company said Jensen Huang had resigned as CEO, following reports that he had been targeted by Chinese intelligence.

Both stocks are top holdings of the VanEck Semiconductor ETF(NASDAQ:SMH).

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