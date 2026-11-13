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Warburg Pincus is looking to raise $5 billion for its second Capital Solutions fund, as the private-equity giant expands its focus on flexible financing beyond traditional buyouts, despite a difficult fundraising environment.

The New York firm’s Capital Solutions strategy provides debt, equity and customized financing to companies pursuing mergers and acquisitions and other strategic goals, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

The fund, which launched in 2024, has generated a 55% return since its inception. The strategy focuses on providing customized financing for complex transactions.

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Recent investments include a deal with vacation rental operator Awayday, which used the capital to return money to existing investors.

In March, the Warburg Pincus committed up to $1 billion in equity to egg distributor Global Eggs to support its expansion. The fund also backed Miami International Holdings(NYSE:MIAX) before the company went public.

In September, Warburg Pincus and Berkshire Partnersagreed to sellConsolidated Precision Products to GE Aerospace(NYSE:GE) in an $11.75 billion deal.

Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus is separately raising its 15th flagship fund, which has secured $15.5 billion toward a $17 billion target, according to regulatory filings. The firm returned $12 billion to investors in 2026, matching the record it set in 2025, Bloomberg quoted sources as saying.

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