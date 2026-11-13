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Klarna Group plc(NYSE:KLAR) stock rose Friday after the fintech company announced a new chief financial officer ahead of its third-quarter earnings report next week.

Names Robinhood Executive As New CFO

Klarna announced Thursday that Chris Koegel will become chief financial officer on Jan. 1, 2027, subject to regulatory approval.

Koegel will succeed Niclas Neglén, who will remain CFO through Dec. 31.

Koegel joins from Robinhood Markets Inc.(NASDAQ:HOOD), where he serves as vice president and head of corporate finance and investor relations.

He joined Robinhood in 2022. During his tenure, the company’s valuation climbed from less than $10 billion to more than $100 billion.

Previously, Koegel led investor relations at LPL Financial Holdings Inc.(NASDAQ:LPLA) and spent 13 years at Bain & Company.

Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski said Koegel’s financial leadership experience will support the company’s next phase of growth.

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Upcoming Earnings in Focus

Klarna is scheduled to report quarterly earnings on Nov. 17.

Analysts expect a loss of 13 cents per share, narrower than 25-cents loss a year earlier.

Revenue is expected to rise to $963.88 million from $903.00 million.

The stock carries a consensus Buy rating, with an average analyst price forecast of $19.57.

On Oct. 6, TD Cowen maintained a Hold rating and lowered its price forecast to $16. Loop Capital maintained a Hold rating with an $18 price forecast on Sept. 9.

Technical Analysis

Klarna shares have fallen 60.9% over the past 12 months.

The stock is trading above its 20-day and 50-day simple moving averages but remains below its 100-day and 200-day averages.

Its relative strength index of 52.38 indicates neutral momentum.

Benzinga Edge Rankings give Klarna a Value score of 79.91 but a Momentum score of just 3.88, highlighting the contrast between its valuation and weak price performance.

KLAR Stock Price Activity: Klarna shares were up 6.49% at $13.54 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock

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