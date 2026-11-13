Photo: courtesy of Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) shares are trading lower on Friday. Virgin Galactic reported third-quarter revenue of $427,000, beating estimates of $400,000, according to Benzinga Pro.

• Virgin Galactic Holdings shares are approaching critical lows. Why did SPCE hit a new low?

Revenue and Cash Flow Outlook

The company expects revenue of approximately $100,000 in the fourth quarter of 2026, alongside negative free cash flow of $80 million-$90 million.

Virgin Galactic anticipates generating commercial spaceflight revenue in early second quarter of 2027, following the entry of its first Delta-class spaceship, Aperon, into service. The first glide flight is expected in January 2027, ahead of the planned commercial launch in early second quarter of 2027.

Revenue is expected to receive another boost when the second spaceship begins commercial operations in late second quarter or early third quarter of 2027.

With both vehicles operational, the company aims to reach 125 flights annually. This could generate an additional $90 million in revenue and approximately $75 million in contribution margin.

Management is targeting positive free cash flow no later than the first quarter of 2028.

The company expects revenue growth to depend mainly on the number of completed spaceflights and the average price customers pay for each astronaut expedition.

Higher-priced bookings are expected to make a greater contribution in 2028 as Virgin Galactic completes earlier reservations sold at lower prices. Management believes higher ticket prices and increased flight capacity will complement each other, creating opportunities to grow revenue and contribution margins.

Spaceflight Capacity and Operational Expansion

Virgin Galactic designed its Delta-class spaceships to support two flights per week per vehicle, giving its initial two-spaceship fleet theoretical capacity for approximately 200 annual flights. However, its upgraded launch aircraft, Eve, is expected to support approximately 175 flights annually.

Management identified unfavorable flight-day weather, unplanned maintenance and overnight weather exposure as key operational constraints. Weather disruptions and maintenance could eliminate approximately 25 flights annually, while overnight weather conditions affecting outdoor fueling and pre-flight operations could cost another 25 flights. This reduces the fleet’s expected annual capacity to 125 flights.

The company believes indoor fueling infrastructure and a new high-cadence launch hangar could increase annual flight capacity by 20%, from 125 to 150 flights, by eliminating overnight weather-related cancellations.

Virgin Galactic expects adjusted EBITDA from its initial fleet to increase by more than 50% following the hangar’s completion, with an investment payback period of less than one year.

The company plans to allocate growth capital to the project, targeting operational readiness in the second half of 2028. The expansion is expected to drive earnings growth without adding more spaceships.

Astronaut Readiness and Spaceflight Bookings

More than 100 astronauts have entered the first phase of readiness preparation ahead of their spaceflights.

Virgin Galactic reopened a limited number of Spaceflight Expedition bookings toward the end of the third quarter of 2026, pricing the latest tranche at $850,000 per expedition, compared with $750,000 previously. Management said demand remains meaningful at the higher price and expects prices to increase again after the current tranche closes.

Rocket Production and Government Opportunities

Virgin Galactic’s New Mexico rocket production line is progressing as planned and will manufacture motors for its spaceflights, with capacity to expand for additional spaceports.

Management also sees strong demand from government and defense customers and plans targeted investments to expand production. The company expects to leverage its existing rocket design and manufacturing capabilities to pursue these opportunities with relatively modest capital requirements.

$250 Million At-The-Market Equity Offering

Virgin Galactic launched a $250 million at-the-market (ATM) equity offering to fund operations, support growth investments and strengthen its balance sheet.

Management described the program as the remaining capital needed to finance operations through the commercial service ramp-up and reach positive free cash flow.

The proceeds will support three priorities: replenishing cash to fund operations through the delayed commercial launch and ramp-up, financing growth projects such as the high-cadence launch hangar and expanded rocket production and reducing debt and interest expenses.

SPCE Stock Price Activity: Virgin Galactic Holdings shares were down 25.28% at $1.99 at the time of publication Friday.

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