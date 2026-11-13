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Zai Lab Limited(NASDAQ:ZLAB)reported preliminary results from the first-in-human portion of its global Phase 1/1b clinical trial evaluating ZL-1503, an investigational bispecific antibody for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

Strong Biomarker Inhibition And Extended Half-Life

Data from 48 healthy volunteers showed that ZL-1503 rapidly and sustainably blocked the IL-13 pathway.

A single dose of 200 mg or higher inhibited phosphorylated STAT6, a key atopic dermatitis signaling biomarker, by at least 90% through Week 12.

The treatment also lowered circulating type 2 inflammatory biomarkers, including TARC, CCL26, and IgE.

Investigators evaluated doses ranging from 50 mg to 1,000 mg against a placebo in the randomized, double-blind study.

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Pharmacokinetic assessments revealed dose-proportional exposure and an extended half-life of roughly 40 to 50 days.

This duration nearly doubles the half-life of several approved anti-IL-13 and anti-IL-31 biologics, supporting future maintenance dosing once every 12 weeks.

Favorable Safety Profile And Mechanism Of Action

Participants tolerated ZL-1503 well across every tested dose level. Researchers reported no serious adverse events, dose-limiting toxicities, or detectable anti-drug antibodies as of the data cutoff.

Most treatment-emergent adverse events remained mild and stemmed from study procedures or unrelated illnesses, causing zero study drug interruptions.

Zai Lab internally designed ZL-1503 with serum half-life extension technology to target both IL-13 and IL-31 receptor alpha. While IL-13 drives type 2 inflammation and tissue remodeling, IL-31 triggers itch and amplifies local immune responses.

Earlier this year, preclinical studies showed that ZL-1503 delivered rapid itch relief and significantly reduced inflammation in animal models.

Upcoming Clinical Milestones For ZL-1503

Zai Lab continues evaluating multiple ascending doses of ZL-1503 in adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis and expects Part B cohort data in the first half of 2027.

The company also finished enrolling participants in an intravenous-to-subcutaneous bioavailability bridging study, with initial Phase 1 results due in 2027.

ZLAB Price Action: Zai Lab shares were down 6.84% at $24.26 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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