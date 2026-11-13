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UnitedHealth Group Inc.(NYSE:UNH) hired FTI Consulting Inc.(NYSE:FCN) and physician-led advisory firm Rubrum Advising to evaluate how UnitedHealthcare builds and maintains its medical policies. The review team found the insurer follows an evidence-based approach while recommending clearer policy formatting and stronger documentation.

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Independent Review Benchmarks: UnitedHealthcare Standards

The review team used a structured scoring rubric to compare UnitedHealthcare’s internal processes against standards from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the National Academy of Medicine, the Centers for Disease Control and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association Technical Evaluation Center.

Evaluators examined policies across Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and commercial plans, covering areas such as cardiac devices, sleep apnea treatment, durable medical equipment and vertebral body tethering.

The assessment excluded drug and behavioral health policies, individual coverage decisions, cost considerations, and the completeness of UnitedHealthcare’s underlying clinical literature reviews.

Strong Governance and Clinical Rigor Drive Policy Oversight

Reviewers found that UnitedHealthcare’s Medical Policy team executes a transparent, checklist-driven process using peer-reviewed clinical studies, nationally recognized clinical guidelines, and public feedback loops.

Seven Medical Policy Medical Directors and more than 80 multidisciplinary staff members run the program alongside epidemiologists, while policy writers receive 18 months of formal mentorship.

Three internal committees govern the framework and re-review every medical policy at least annually. The review team highlighted UnitedHealthcare’s use of internal appeals data to refine policies as a standout practice.

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Reviewers Recommend Clearer Language and Standardized Templates

Despite strong overall performance, the review team identified key areas for improvement.

Evaluators noted that UnitedHealthcare lacks formal documentation for new policy criteria, subject matter expert vetting, and ongoing training for medical directors and committee members.

The report also found that lengthy, dense policy language hinders daily use by providers and members.

Reviewers urged UnitedHealthcare to simplify its writing to improve provider usability and adopt a standardized policy template that clearly links coverage rationales to clinical evidence summaries and gaps.

UNH Price Action: UnitedHealth shares were down 0.86% at $401.67 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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