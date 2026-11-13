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U.S. spot crypto ETFs suffered a broad-based exodus in the five trading days ended Nov. 10, with all six tracked asset groups recording net outflows totaling $1.48 billion, raising fresh questions about investor confidence amid a sharp cryptocurrency market downturn.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) ETFs bore the brunt, losing $1.06 billion during the period, while Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) funds saw $326 million in withdrawals, according to SoSoValue data. The two largest crypto assets accounted for nearly 94% of the total outflows.

The selling extended beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) ETFs lost $47.4 million, followed by XRP funds with $18 million in outflows. Hyperliquid and Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) ETFs shed another $24 million combined.

Crypto ETF Demand Fails to Recover

The withdrawals contrast with the resurgence in demand for traditional equity ETFs during the same period. While investors returned to stocks following the Nov. 5 selloff, crypto funds continued to lose capital.

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs recorded inflows on just one day, Nov. 4, during the post-midterm rally. Bitcoin ETF outflows subsequently extended into a fifth consecutive day on Wednesday, with BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) among the funds facing persistent redemptions.

Solana ETFs have been particularly weak, failing to register a single inflow day since Oct. 21.

The divergence comes as cryptocurrency prices face mounting pressure. Bitcoin fell 8.7% over the past five days, while Ethereum dropped 10%. Solana, XRP and Zcash also declined sharply.

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Turn Negative in 2026

The persistent withdrawals have also weakened the annual flow picture. Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have recorded combined net outflows of $2.25 billion in 2026 through Wednesday.

Altcoin ETFs, however, offer a contrasting picture. Despite the recent withdrawals, the four tracked altcoin ETF categories remain $1.75 billion positive for the year, although two of these groups launched only in 2026.

Read Also: Nvidia Crisis Fails to Stop ETF Buying Frenzy: VOO, QQQ, SOXL Leads $37.5B ETF Inflow Surge

IBIT Price Action: iShares Bitcoin shares were down 3.88% at $38.80 at last check Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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