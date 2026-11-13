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Rezolute Inc.(NASDAQ:RZLT) on Friday achieved the primary efficacy endpoint in its ongoing open-label Phase 3 upLIFT study of ersodetug for tumor hyperinsulinism while pricing an underwritten offering expected to generate roughly $100 million in gross proceeds.

The late-stage metabolic disease company plans to direct the new capital toward commercialization preparations for ersodetug.

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Ersodetug Meets Phase 3 Efficacy Goal

Preliminary data from a Nov. 5 evaluation confirmed that ersodetug met the study’s main goal, which measures the share of patients cutting their baseline glucose infusion rate by at least 50%.

The metric tracks a patient’s dependence on intravenous glucose to manage refractory hypoglycemia caused by hyperinsulinism.

Among 16 enrolled participants, statistical significance requires the lower bound of the 95% confidence interval to exceed 30%, or at least nine responders representing 56% or more of the group.

So far, 13 participants have met the responder threshold, and 12 of those patients completely stopped intravenous glucose therapy.

The study population includes four individuals with non-islet cell tumors and 12 with insulin-secreting malignant islet cell tumors, known as insulinomas.

Three patients remain in the pivotal period, including two who have not yet responded.

One participant left the study early for home hospice care, died one week later from cancer progression, and counts as a non-responder.

Ersodetug has demonstrated favorable tolerability across both the pivotal and extension phases, showing no drug-related safety issues.

Rezolute expects complete study results, including statistical analysis of the primary endpoint, by mid-December 2026.

Pricing $100 Million Underwritten Offering

Alongside the clinical update, Rezolute priced an underwritten offering of 22,040,976 common shares at $3.87 each.

Certain investors also received pre-funded warrants in lieu of common stock to purchase up to 3,800,000 shares at $3.869 per warrant.

Rezolute anticipates approximately $100 million in gross proceeds, and intends to combine the net proceeds with existing cash and cash equivalents to fund ersodetug commercialization preparation, working capital, and general corporate purposes.

RZLT Price Action: Rezolute shares were down 0.52% at $3.85 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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